Harding set to host financier Stephens

Financier Warren Stephens of Stephens Inc. will give a lecture at Harding University in Searcy on April 13.

Stephens will discuss his role as chairman, president and CEO of Stephens Inc., a privately owned diversified financial services firm in Little Rock, as well as the extensive renovations underway at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

His appearance at Harding University is open to the public, with limited seating in Benson Auditorium for social distancing and safety measures as coronavirus precautions.

The speech will be streamed live at streaming.harding.edu/asi.

The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission, in person or virtual, is free.

The lecture is part of the Harding University American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series.

More information is available at the website harding.edu/asi or by calling (501) 279-4497.