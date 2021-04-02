High scorers eager for classic meeting

SAN ANTONIO -- One is a freshman who stepped into the job of leading the most successful program in women's basketball. The other is a senior who accepted the call to build one of the worst into one of this season's best.

Together, UConn's Paige Bueckers and Arizona's Aari McDonald are two of the most dynamic scorers in the country heading into tonight's clash in the women's NCAA Tournament Final Four.

UConn won the River Walk region and rides into its 13th consecutive Final Four as Bueckers this week became the first freshman to win The Associated Press national player of the year award.

The challenge for Bueckers this season was learning how to lead a program that had already produced some of the game's greatest players -- including Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart -- in the Huskies' charge for a potential 12th national championship.

Before the season began, UConn Coach Geno Auriemma considered bringing her off the bench just to ease her into the role. Two weeks of watching Bueckers in practice tossed that idea "out the window," he said.

Bueckers led the Huskies (28-1) in scoring, assists and steals this season and scored 28 points in their 69-67 regional final win over Baylor. Auriemma this week called Bueckers "dominant" in "the biggest games we played."

But she's still a freshman playing in her first Final Four at a program where winning it all is the annual demand. UConn hasn't made it to the championship game since 2016.

"She's still a young kid who was playing against high school girls last year, so yeah, this is big. Nothing that I say is gonna change the bigness of it," Auriemma said. "I'm sure there's a part of her that, you know, is anxious, nervous, all the things that you would be if you were her in a game like this ... But somehow, someway, she finds what all great players do. She finds that thing that she has inside of her that very few people have, that allows to her to function in those big moments."

McDonald's burden was to build a winner at a program stuck in a basketball desert. Coach Adia Barnes put that job on her as soon as McDonald transferred from Washington in 2017 when the Wildcats were living at the bottom of the Pac-12.

McDonald sat out the 2017-2018 season and watched at Arizona won just six games. Now she is the conference player of the year and has the Wildcats on level ground with the Huskies for at least one more day.

"It's crazy. We really started at the bottom," McDonald said. "Coach [Adia] Barnes and the other coaches. They do a great job recruiting. They changed the culture since I've been here. My teammates have put in so much work and it's exciting to see it all pay off."

UConn's Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) has the difficult job of defending McDonald, who uses the quick bursts in her 5-6 frame to blow by defenders on drives into the lane or sneak through traffic for wide-open three-pointers. McDonald made five of six from long range against Indiana. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.

"She's a great player, very quick, she can get to the basket, she can create space for herself," Williams said. "She's a handful."

The Wildcats (20-5) won the Mercado region as a No. 3 seed. McDonald has scored at least 31 points in each of the Wildcats previous two games. Against Indiana in the regional final, she twisted her left ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on to put the exclamation on the win with a three-point play. She said the ankle should be fine for tonight.

"Nobody thinks we can win. We're the underdogs We're going to play loose and free" McDonald said.

Arizona's Aari McDonald reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE - Connecticut guard Nika Muhl (10), second from right, hugs guard Paige Bueckers (5) after defeating South Carolina in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., in this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo. Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday, March 31, 2021. At left is UConn's Christyn Williams (13). (David Butler/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) drives to the basket past Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) brings the ball down the court against Creighton during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)