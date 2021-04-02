Happy birthday (Apr. 2): You haven't always had this much support and encouragement. What a daily difference this help makes. With sails filled, you'll go far. You won't have to wonder why you're liked because you'll hear the reasons

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your work is complex, but there is no need to concern yourself with making a lot of logistical or aesthetic choices. Focus on catering to the needs of others, and your style evolves organically.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This day's agenda seems simple on its face, but what had to come together to make it just the way it is? Small parts made up of smaller parts, each turn relying on a hundred before. Ponder this and you'll gain profound insight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): This problem is like a maze. There is a higher vantage available, but it comes at a cost. To see your way out, you must give up what you want from the situation. Do this and your mind floats up and sees all. The route becomes clear.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What advice would you give to your former self? There are plenty of people in the same position you were in back there who could use the leg up. It will be heartening to realize what you've gained.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn up the volume on your inner guidance system because you're going to make the best decisions from your heart's intuition. There is no button or knob for this. It's like Siri. You just call out and ask.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Curiosity about others will begin with curiosity about yourself, your history and the history of your people. Your discoveries give you a sense of wonder about how things have unfolded for others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've a strong need to create a memorable moment, but you're not sure what kind of scene you're shooting for. Start with what you don't want. That will bring you closer to a vision of what you do want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you share your stories with people outside of your circle, new ideas will be raised. They will appreciate a different side of you, and you'll be inspired to change the focus of your work, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Most people are far more likely to notice if they don't receive respect than if they don't give it. This poses a problem for the ungenerous, but it's no big deal for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is an honor to be let into even the smallest sliver of someone's world. Learning a new person can be like seeing a color for the first time; it brings on a strange and exciting brightening of the mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The relationship seems fine from the "right-side-up angle." But like an artist going for greatness, you like to turn the canvas and look again. This exposes the balance from all angles and shows you what could be improved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The path to your purpose often emerges through a better understanding of your personal experience. Tell your story to yourself without the expectation of telling it to others. The clarity will come first. You'll know when to share.

MERCURIAL COMPATIBILITY PROVOKES PLUTONIAN THOUGHTS

Mercury brings out the profundity of Pluto today, recalling how ideas give birth to their opposite. To love brings forth the idea of unlove. Loneliness spawns a dream of company. In beauty the knowledge of ugliness; in ugliness a vision of beauty. Every state of mind holds its own redemption. Does this make it easier to accept the state you’re in?

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Don’t worry yourself about what the other person likes about you. What do you like about you? Focusing there makes relationships sing.

TAURUS: Your happiness or unhappiness depends on expectation. It's so much easier to adjust expectation than it is to manage mood.

GEMINI: Your advantage is that you don't take your advantages for granted.

CANCER: The rule of the cool is: Never hurry.

LEO: No need to fix things. Hear them out and be the soft place to land.

VIRGO: Many different kinds of smart will be represented in the people you are attracted to.

LIBRA: You want to make someone's life brighter, more interesting and superfun. You'll have many who want to take you up on that offer.

SCORPIO: Aiming to impress, you'll accomplish more than you would without the goal.

SAGITTARIUS: You should feel seen around someone. If you don't, is it really a match?

CAPRICORN: It's natural for emotions to be mixed. Powerful feelings usually are!

AQUARIUS: You only have to listen for a few minutes to understand where a person is coming from.

PISCES: Resist the urge to avoid awkwardness. Vulnerable conversations bring people closer together.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Aries, in an outgoing and assertive mood, will capture the attention of stoic Capricorn, who could use a little entertainment. Little does Capricorn know, Aries will make this show interactive, and it quickly becomes a game of pursuit, so Capricorn had best start running. This chase will be as varied and humorous as a classic cartoon. Mutual respect and a strong theme of playfulness color the action.