Hunt for eggs adapts to era of pandemic

HOT SPRINGS -- A covid-safe drive-thru Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday in the Lake Hamilton Elementary School parking lot, with the money raised going toward the Sunshine Therapeutic Riding Center.

The Sunshine Drive-Thru Eggstravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased through the riding center's Facebook page.

The Eggstravaganza will be the first event held by the riding center, an organization formed in 2019 by Katja Summerlin, who said the organization had not planned to wait until 2021 to hold its first fundraiser.

"In March (2020) we had all these fundraising plans and covid hit," Summerlin said.

"A year later, we decided to do an Easter event," she said, since there weren't a lot of options for Easter events this year.

"We took a risk and said we are going to do a drive-thru Easter," she said.

The riding center has a site where it will soon start working with kids with disabilities, but Summerlin said organizers decided to hold the event at the school instead because they are "hoping to get 200 cars," which would be rough on the center's pasture.

The center will use hippotherapy to help disabled kids, she said, noting hippo is the "Greek word for horse," explaining that the "movement of horses has great benefits for the human body."

She described hippotherapy as "physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, on horseback."