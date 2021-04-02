• Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic whose hobby is beekeeping, said he'll "do anything to keep people from killing the bees," after he was called to remove 15,000 honeybees that swarmed through an open window into the back seat of a car parked outside a grocery store in Las Cruces, N.M.

• Sarah Palin, 57, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate, is urging people to wear masks and take other steps to guard against the coronavirus after she and other members of her family tested positive for the virus.

• Bruce "Monster" Sartwell, 48, of East Bridgewater, Mass., described by authorities as the regional leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for possessing an unregistered "ghost gun," meaning it had no manufacturing or serial numbers.

• Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, N.C., accused in a road rage shooting over an abrupt lane change on Interstate 95 that killed a Pennsylvania woman as she was driving to the beach with her husband, was charged with first-degree murder, sheriff's deputies said.

• Courtney Curtis, 39, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Ferguson, Mo., who pleaded guilty to wire fraud, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for misusing campaign money for personal expenses and must repay nearly $48,000.

• Nathan Haymer, 43, of Houston, Texas, the former band director at Southern University in Baton Rouge, was ordered to repay nearly $79,000 and was sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to submitting phony band expense invoices and keeping the money.

• Chris Cannon, a spokesman for Tennessee's Labor and Workforce Development Department, said inspectors are investigating after a passenger was thrown from the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster ride as it rounded a curve and was hospitalized with head, wrist and ankle injuries.

• Jarvis Madison, 62, of New Albany, Ind., faces life in prison after being convicted of stalking his 44-year-old estranged wife to Florida, fatally shooting her and then burying her body in Tennessee, authorities said.

• Arnthia Willis, 58, of Wichita, Kan., accused of calling her daughter from work to say she had been shot in what was supposed to be an April Fools' Day prank, was arrested after the daughter called 911 and police broke into Willis' home to find no one there.