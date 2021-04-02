It's not biology

In 1858, a young man named Thomas Gary sued the man who legally owned him, Remson Stevenson, in a Crawford County court, insisting that he was wrongly held in slavery on account of being white.

Indeed, Gary was described as having blue eyes, white skin, and sandy hair, and two doctors who examined him at trial discerned that they could find no trace of "Negro blood" in him, with one declaring that "it would take at least 20 generations from the Black blood" to leave a man as white as was Gary.

Ultimately, the court ruled against Gary, and when he appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, he was equally disappointed. However, the state Supreme Court did not take up the alleged appearance of Gary. Instead, the court insisted that because Gary's mother, who was also fair-skinned and had straight hair, never disputed her status as an enslaved person, then Gary himself was the descendant of a slave and legally a slave himself.

In other words, Gary was not enslaved because he was Black. He was made Black because he was enslaved. His racial designation was not a fact of pigmentation--it was legally and socially constructed.

This should not be a controversial statement. However, in his March 26 column titled "Critical Race Cult," Dana D. Kelley lambasted the idea that race might be socially constructed as part of his larger attack upon critical race theory (CRT). Kelley describes the social construction of race as one of the "highly debatable assumptions that CRT cultists want unquestioning obedience to," adding that "Only a cult would toss biological fact out of its belief system."

But race is not a "biological fact." Yes, characteristics such as skin color, eye color, facial profile, hair texture, and more are dependent upon genes and how those genes are expressed. But no subset of phenotypical differences makes a race.

For example, many states, such as Arkansas, had a "one-drop rule" on the books, a law which specified that any individual with a single Black ancestor was legally Black, no matter that person's appearance. It's a rather arbitrary law. After all, why not designate someone with a single white ancestor as white, since the white bloodline was ostensibly superior? The answer goes back to old plantation economics. Under a one-drop rule, any child born of an enslaved woman, no matter the race of the father, was yet more property for the enslaver.

Even after the end of slavery, the one-drop rule continued to prove useful for those in power. As historian Ariela J. Gross has documented, some white men filed for divorce from their wives alleging the discovery of a sufficient percentage of "Negro blood" on the part of their wives to render their marriage null and void.

Now, we cannot know what percentage of these men were sincere in their beliefs, but many of these cases seem spurious. Moreover, we can see the opportunity that fluid definitions of race provided men of ill intent: If you complain about the way I treat you, if you don't please me completely, I will file suit declaring that you are not entirely white.

Nothing makes the one-drop rule a "biological fact."

Of course, constructing race out of nothing has not been only an American obsession. For example, many Swedish anthropologists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries imagined that, based on their speaking a language completely unrelated to Swedish, the Finns must be an entirely separate race. In fact, anatomist Gustaf Retzius led expeditions to Finland, where he plundered graves to carry out skull measurements to prove this thesis.

He eventually concluded, to the surprise of no one, that the blond-haired and blue-eyed Swedes were descended from superior Germanic stock, while the blond-haired and blue-eyed Finns were part of the inferior "Turanian" family of peoples more closely related to Turks and Mongols. As historian Pia Laskar writes, "The differences legitimized not only territorial claims, but even the social and economic hierarchies of Swedish speakers respective to Finnish speakers inside Finland itself."

Biological differences do not make race any more than differences in size make one coin more intrinsically valuable than another. Indeed, race is very much like money--it has only the value we collectively attribute to it, but that nonetheless makes all the difference in people's lives. In the words of Leonard Cohen, race has long been the means by which we "determine who will serve and who will eat."

Dana D. Kelley described critical race theory (especially the idea that race was socially constructed) as an "unscientific cult." However, the idea that racial differences have a biological basis is the unscientific thesis here.

Race is about politics, not biology. To insist otherwise is to defend the status quo antebellum.

Dr. Guy Lancaster is the author or editor of several books on the history of racial violence in Arkansas, including the forthcoming "American Atrocity: The Types of Violence in Lynching." He also serves as the editor of the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System.