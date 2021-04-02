Man arrested in Little Rock killing; victim’s body dropped off at hospital, police say

Little Rock police arrested a 26-year-old man in the killing of a man whose body was dropped off at an area hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

Johnathan Davis was booked into Pulaski County jail Friday on one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to an online inmate roster.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Dominic Tillman of Little Rock, according to a statement posted on the department's Twitter page.

Police on Thursday were initially unsure of where the killing took place, but later determined it happened in the 3700 block of Boyd Street, authorities said.