Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Little Rock killing; victim’s body dropped off at hospital, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:43 a.m.
Johnathan Tori Davis

Little Rock police arrested a 26-year-old man in the killing of a man whose body was dropped off at an area hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

Johnathan Davis was booked into Pulaski County jail Friday on one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to an online inmate roster.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Dominic Tillman of Little Rock, according to a statement posted on the department's Twitter page.

Police on Thursday were initially unsure of where the killing took place, but later determined it happened in the 3700 block of Boyd Street, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Man arrested in Little Rock killing; victim’s body dropped off at hospital, police say
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Washington County planners OK permit for farmhouse brewery
by Tom Sissom
Senators vote for Romero hearing
by Michael R. Wickline
More Arkansas pharmacies to get vaccines
by Andy Davis
Skeptics goal as U.S. vaccination drive retooled
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
ADVERTISEMENT