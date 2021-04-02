Man found dead in Brickeys prison

An inmate was found dead in a cell Thursday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff members discovered Tyrone Washington, 27, hanging in a locked, single-man cell early Thursday, the release said. Correctional officers and medical staff members were unable to detect a pulse, and Washington was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Washington was serving a 15-year sentence out of Pulaski County for residential burglary.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the death, according to the release. The Division of Correction also will conduct an internal investigation.