March goes out like lamb ... sort of

March ended stormy and wet, but for the most part, it was a pretty average month, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain came in at 5.29 inches for the month, about a tenth of an inch below normal, said Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the service's office in North Little Rock, with much of that falling toward the end of the month.

"But it was the wettest March in three years," Smith said.

Temperature-wise, the average high of 70.1 degrees was about 5 degrees higher than the historical average of 65 and the highest average since 2012.

The average low of 47.6 degrees was also a bit higher than the historical average of 43.7 degrees.

The overall average monthly temperature of 58.9 degrees was higher than the historical average of 54.4 and was the highest average since 2012, said Smith, adding that the higher-than-usual figure did not put this March into the top 10 in that category.

Smith had other tidbits about this March, saying that it was the sixth in a row without any snow, although the month did not set any daily records for temperatures or rainfall.

Last Saturday evening, the area flirted with some potentially severe thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings but was relatively unscathed. The weather service had already reported earlier in the week that an EF2 tornado had been confirmed. That twister touched down near Grady and lifted some 18 miles away and 30 minutes later near DeWitt, snapping a few power poles and damaging some outbuildings.

Smith said crews from the National Weather Service also had confirmed another EF2 tornado near Monticello. That one, he said, was on the ground for only 3 miles, but it broke tree limbs, did some damage to roofs and hit "multiple construction company trucks and tossed them into a field." Apparently there were no injuries from either tornado.

Pine Bluff residents awoke Thursday morning to temperatures in the high 30s but with some frost evident on the ground. Asked how ice forms when the temperature is above freezing, Smith said temperatures are taken 6 feet off the ground and that "it's probably a bit colder at ground level."

The two sites where the temperatures are taken in Pine Bluff are at the Liberty Utility office, where the temperature was 36 on Thursday morning, and at Grider Field Airport, where it was 38, Smith said. When the temperature at either station is around 35 degrees, he said, that is considered "the threshold" for having some frost on the ground.