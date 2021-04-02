• Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on a hunger strike after being denied medical care, has been hoping for a visit from a doctor. Instead he got a less welcome visitor Thursday: Maria Butina, the Russian agent convicted and jailed for infiltrating political organizations in the United States without registering with authorities. According to a post by Navalny's team on his Twitter account, Butina was reporting for the Kremlin-funded RT television network, formerly Russia Today. Navalny is in Penal Colony No. 2, near Vladimir, 112 miles east of Moscow, where he says guards wake him up eight times a night and have punished him for numerous infractions. "Instead of a doctor, Butina, a wretched propagandist from RT channel, arrived today accompanied by video cameras," said a post Thursday on Navalny's Twitter account. She was "shouting that this is the best and most comfortable prison." The account said Navalny lectured her for 15 minutes in front of the other prisoners, calling her "a parasite and a servant of thieves." Posts on Navalny's social media are made in his name by members of his team because he has no access to the internet. According to Navalny's Twitter feed, Butina concluded her visit by interviewing "activists who told her how good everything is." Butina was arrested in the United States in 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to conspiring with a senior Russian official to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and other groups without registering with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent. She was released and deported in October 2019.

• Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida homeowners. The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living. The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-house community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident. On top of the house price, new residents must pay a $195,000 membership fee. The community features a marina that can accommodate large yachts, 45 holes of golf and tennis courts. Trump Jr., 43, is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, the family's business group. Guilfoyle, 52, is a former Fox News personality. Both are active in Republican politics. The couple has been dating for about three years. Guilfoyle was previously married to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Russian national Maria Butina attends a meeting on human rights at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Speaking at the meeting on human rights at the State Duma, Maria Butina said she was called a "Kremlin's temptress" in the US prosecutors indictments. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)