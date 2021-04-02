Pre-sale checks send gun firms' shares up

Shares of gunsmiths Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson rose Thursday after the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System showed U.S. unadjusted criminal background checks rose 25% to a record in March from a year ago.

Unadjusted checks climbed to 4.69 million from 3.74 million in March 2020, and gained 36% from 3.44 million in February. Six days in March made the list of the top 10 highest days for background checks since 1998. The week of March 15, 2021, to March 21, 2021, was the top background check week on record, while March 22, 2021 to March 28, 2021 was the fourth-best week.

Shares of Sturm Ruger climbed as much as 2.8%, while Smith & Wesson shares rose 3.8%.

Gun sales aren't tracked but the FBI data is considered a proxy for sales by the firearms industry. A background check doesn't mean a gun sale occurred.

Michael Bloomberg, the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, founded and helps fund Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for universal background checks and other gun violence prevention measures.

-- Bloomberg News (TNS)

Mortgages stay low, but market flagging

Mortgage rates were virtually unchanged this week, but signs indicate that the housing market is constrained by higher prices and low inventory.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate was 3.18% this week, up from 3.17% last week. A year ago, the rate was 3.33%.

The 15-year loan, popular among those who refinance their mortgages, was unchanged from last week at 2.45%. A year ago it was 2.82%.

"Although mortgage rates remain low, we are beginning to see a pullback," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

While mortgage rates remain historically low, strong demand for homes has led to low inventory and higher prices.

In January, U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. The pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks.

-- The Associated Press

Day's gain of 1.94 puts index at 603.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 603.61, up 1.94.

"Equities climbed higher from the opening bell with the energy and information technology sectors outperforming to start the month ahead of strong expected March employment data which will be reported Friday morning although the exchanges will be closed for a holiday," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.