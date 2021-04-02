NLR arena to be site for shots

Mass vaccination events are scheduled for the Simmons Bank Arena over the next several months as officials continue efforts to get covid-19 shots into the arms as many Arkansans as possible.

The clinics, four in total that are scheduled for April 10, May 1, May 22 and June 12, can accommodate vaccinations for up to 2,000 people per clinic, community leaders, administrators from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and senior management officials from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

UAMS personnel will conduct the vaccinations while employees from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will help with other operations. Appointments can be made by phone at (501) 526-2211, or online via VaccineSignup.UAMS.edu/mobileclinic.

"We have been working on this for a long time," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said. "The arena can house a lot of people and can do what five or six [smaller] clinics combined can do in one day."

Arkansas officials and public health experts have been resistant to mass vaccination clinics, citing limited vaccine supply as a key reason not to open up events where hundreds, if not thousands, could go to get shots.

A handful of larger events have been organized in recent months as more supply has come online and as more people have become eligible for vaccination. Earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that everyone age 16 and older qualifies for a coronavirus vaccine, a move likely stemming by falling demand for vaccines across the state.

A recent vaccination clinic in Jonesboro equipped for 3,000 appointments fell far short with less than 2,000 people showing up, for example.

Organizers say the hope is that because the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock is a well-known, centrally located landmark, the clinics will be well-attended.

Of the three covid-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer will be given at the Simmons Bank Arena events.

"There is an uptick [in cases] around the country now, so that will hopefully be compelling for people to get their shots," said Dr. Stephen Mette, UAMS Health senior vice chancellor and UAMS Medical Center chief executive officer. "I think this is long overdue for the Little Rock and North Little Rock area."

Mette said factors, including increased vaccine supply, slowing demand for shots and the eligibility for people ages 16 and older, led to the timing for the mass clinics at the Simmons arena, which has been closed since the pandemic began in March of last year.

"This all came together because we had the right combination of need, the vaccine supplies available, the right influencers and the right will," Mette said. "The will is there. We have been talking about this day for a long time. It is just that we did not have those pieces come together until now."

Rev. William Robinson of First Baptist Church in North Little Rock spoke during the news event Thursday.

"I don't know how many people I have buried," Robinson said. "It is serious. This disease has no respect to persons."

"I have taken both of my shots," the reverend said. "And yet, a week later, I am praying for some family. I am praying for a mother who lost a child, a child who lost a mother, and many pastors across the city and state who lost members. This is serious. We cannot overlook this or take this lightly."

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen a decline in the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19 [in Arkansas], UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said. "But we cannot let our guard down. The fight is not over. We do not need another resurgence of covid-19."

"Our team at UAMS has seen firsthand the devastation that covid-19 has caused," Patterson said. "Our team members have comforted families, patients and held the hands of so many people when they were dying. It has been gut-wrenching."