NLR police name girl slain in shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 a.m.

The North Little Rock Police Department released the identity of the 13-year-old girl killed Sunday in a who died in a fatal shooting.

Department spokesman Sgt. Carmen Helton identified the victim as Arianna Staggers. No further information about her was released.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and are conducting interviews, a release issued Thursday said.

Arianna died of at least one gunshot about 5:28 p.m. in a residence at 1113 Healy St., Helton previously said.

Neighbors said the residents of the home had moved in only about a month ago.

The release asked anyone with information to call detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the department tip line at (501) 680-8439.

