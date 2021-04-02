Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Manuel Fraire, 19, of 2008 Blueberry Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Fraire was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Christy Holder, 36, of 501 N. West End St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Holder was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Nakita Hollingsworth, 34, of 606 Virginia St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Hollingsworth was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Chance Baldorf-Jones, 25, of 1706 S. Lean Circle in Wichita, Kan., was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Baldorf-Jones was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.