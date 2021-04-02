N.Y. ends long-term isolation in lockups

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to end long-term solitary confinement in state prisons and jails, he announced Thursday.

Under the new law, prisons and jails will be barred from holding inmates in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days. It also bans solitary confinement entirely for several categories of prisoners including minors, people over 55, pregnant inmates and those with disabilities.

"Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years," Cuomo said in a statement released Thursday after he signed the bill late Wednesday.

Democratic state Sen. Julia Salazar, who sponsored the bill, said the new law "will put an end to the use of long-term solitary confinement in our state, a practice that has perpetuated violence and caused irreparable harm."

The legislation, which will take effect in one year, represents a victory for prison reform advocates who say prolonged isolation behind bars is torture.

"Today marks an important victory in the struggle for racial justice and human rights," Jerome Wright, an organizer with the #HALTsolitary Campaign, said Thursday in a statement. He said the practice "should have no place in New York State or the rest of this country or world."

Missouri bill forgoes Medicaid funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a budget proposal without funding to pay for Medicaid expansion in an attempt to thwart the program.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith told a Democratic colleague on the chamber floor that the goal is to prevent thousands of low-income adults who will become eligible for government health care in July from getting the coverage.

"By intentionally not appropriating for Medicaid expansion, we should not be offering those services to those folks come July 1," Smith said.

Missouri voters last year gave approval to expand the program and enshrined the change in the state constitution, which prevents the Legislature from undoing the policy without going back to voters. Although most of the Medicaid expansion would be covered by federal funds, some state revenue is required.

Democratic lawmakers railed against the decision Thursday, calling it an affront to the voters.

"I respect the will of the voters, and I can't support any bill that doesn't fund Medicaid expansion," Democratic Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum said.

Ruling OKs Confederate statue removal

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Virginia's highest court ruled Thursday that the city of Charlottesville can take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee, which became the focus of a violent white-nationalist rally in 2017.

The state Supreme Court overturned a circuit court decision in favor of residents who sued to block the city from taking down the Lee statue and a nearby monument to Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson. The City Council voted to remove both.

White supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers of the August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville said they went to the city to defend the statue of Lee. They clashed with counterprotesters before a man plowed his car into a crowd of people, killing a woman.

State Supreme Court Justice Bernard Goodwyn said both statues were erected long before a 1997 state law that barred local governments from removing them. He wrote that the law should not be applied retroactively while those seeking to keep the statues in place had argued the Legislature's obvious intent was to do just that.

City officials said they plan to redesign the park spaces where the statues sit "in a way that promotes healing and that tells a more complete history of Charlottesville."

Fugitive fires at marshals, takes own life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man who shot five people in Tennessee fired at U.S. marshals who went to a Nashville hotel to arrest him Thursday. He was found dead inside a room, authorities said.

Michael Lynn Tucker, 48, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after police breached the room's door and used a drone to look inside, Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.

Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker in the slayings of three people and the wounding of two others in a shooting March 26 in a Memphis neighborhood, Mumford said.

As marshals approached the hotel room Thursday morning, he fired three shots at them, Mumford said. No one was hit, and marshals did not return fire, she said.

SWAT negotiators tried to contact Tucker, but he did not respond. Police entered the room several hours after the first arrest attempt.