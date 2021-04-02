GOLF

Wie West, Feng make moves

Michelle Wie West was back on a major championship leaderboard Thursday at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif. So was Shanshan Feng in her first tournament in 16 months. Playing for the second consecutive week after a 21-month break, Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after the morning wave. Feng birdied three of her last five holes for a bogey-free 67 in the morning The Chinese star hadn't played a competitive round since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent visa delay. Tavatanakit, the 21-year-old former UCLA player from Thailand, closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free 66. She reached all the par 5s in two, birdieing three of them. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 70th after a 1-over par 73. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 85th. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 4-over 76 and was in a tie for 103rd place.

Villegas hits nine birdies

Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each carded 66 at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, sits three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama. Phil Mickelson dropped to 15 shots back when he had a 10 on the 18th hole -- he took two penalty shots and another three strokes trying to get away from a greenside stream -- and ended with a 79. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 74. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) finished with a 3-over 75. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 6-over 78.

Novak dominates at Korn Ferry

Andrew Novak shot a 29 on the back nine at the Sandestin Resort and Golf Course and turned in an 8-under par 62 for the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., Thursday. Novak holds a four-stroke lead over Hayden Buckley, Austin Smotherman and Josh Hart. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is among eight players tied for fifth after a first-round score of 3-under 67. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 70. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was at 3-over 73. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was at 11-over 81.

Two share Amateur lead

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden had a 2-under 70 for one of only three rounds under par in the wind and chill Thursday, giving her a share of the lead with top-ranked Rose Zhang going into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Zhang, the 17-year-old U.S. Women's Amateur champion, bogeyed her final hole for a 72. They were at 1-under 143 as the top 30 now head to the home of the Masters on Saturday for the final round. The final spot went to Maja Stark of Sweden, who plays at Oklahoma State. She won a 5-way playoff for the 30th and final spot by rolling in an 18-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole at No. 10. Conditions at Champions Retreat were cold and blustery, and it showed in the scoring. Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland was the only player to break 70. After opening with a 75, Mehaffley shot 32 on the front nine and closed with eight consecutive pars for a 69. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) is in a tie for 17th. She shot a 2-over on Thursday and is at 5-over overall.

TENNIS

Barty moves into finals

In her first match at this year's Miami Open, Ashleigh Barty was one point from elimination. Now she's one win from becoming a repeat champion. The top-ranked Barty returned to the final by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday. Barty has gained momentum after starting the tournament by saving a match point against qualifier Kristina Kucova. That was Barty's first match outside her native Australia since February 2020. On the men's side, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland earned his first semifinal berth in a top-level ATP event by rallying past No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Hurkacz, seeded 26th, has won three in a row when facing a top-five opponent, but he beat Tsitsipas for only the second time in their eight meetings.

BASKETBALL

Cunningham enters draft

Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA Draft after a dynamic freshman season for Oklahoma State that saw him named a first-team AP All-American. The 6-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick -- possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise -- the 19-year-old Cunningham participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater. Cunningham won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game. In league play, he ranked in the top 10 in scoring (20.1), seventh in rebounding (6.5), eighth in field goal percentage (.443), 10th in assists (3.3) and seventh in free throw percentage (.843).

Steward leaving for NBA

Duke freshman guard DJ Steward is entering the NBA Draft. The school announced Steward's decision Thursday after he averaged 13 points and scored 10 or more points 17 times. In a statement, Steward said he plans to sign with an agent. He is the second Blue Devils freshman to announce plans to enter the NBA draft. Forward Jalen Johnson left the team in February and declared for the draft.

Mills to remain at ORU

Oral Roberts Coach Paul Mills, who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles on a surprising run to the Sweet 16, agreed to a new contract Thursday that the school called a "longterm commitment." Oral Roberts claimed the Summit League's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament by winning three games in the league tournament. Behind the play of Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, the Golden Eagles then upset No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida for their first NCAA tournament wins since 1974. The run ended with a 72-70 loss to Arkansas last Saturday. Mills has a 57-67 overall record at the school.

DePaul hires Stubblefield

DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. Stubblefield is the first major hire for DePaul Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy since he took the job in August after 12 years in Kentucky's athletic department. Stubblefield replaces Dave Leitao, who was fired six years into his second tenure last month. Stubblefield spent the past 11 years on Dana Altman's staff at Oregon and was promoted to associate head coach prior to this past season.