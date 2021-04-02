Opera In The Ozarks Opens Doors To Student Musicians

This June, when Opera in the Ozarks kicks off its Instrumental Academy at Inspiration Point, the project will be a bit of a new venture and a bit of embracing the original mission of the 70-plus-year-old organization.

"A couple years ago, the governing board adopted a new strategic plan for our organization," explains the organization's general director, Nancy Preis, of the concept behind the virtual program for high school students. "It envisioned us evolving into a regional center for lifelong music learning. When it first started in 1950, Inspiration Point Fine Arts Colony included instrumental instruction and students played in the orchestra. That program was dropped as the focus changed to opera performance."

Opera in the Ozarks was loosely affiliated with a similar educational program for high school student several decades ago, but this will be the first time in a while the nationally known company has worked with kids -- and, says Preis, it's a direct result of the covid-19 pandemic.

"This year, with our plan to open while the covid pandemic is still present, we decided to start with a quarantine period and then have all our performers and faculty in a bubble," she says. "This required the orchestra to come three weeks earlier than normal. We had long thought about having our orchestra members teach while they were on our campus, and this seemed like a great use of those three extra weeks. We offered the musicians an increased stipend for the extra weeks, and they enthusiastically embraced the program. Most of them already have private students and are experienced teachers."

High school students looking to study strings, woodwinds and brass with professional musicians are encouraged to apply by April 15. Academy curriculum and activities will offer private instruction for students, including All-State audition preparation and master classes; weekly opportunities to observe and interact with faculty during chamber music rehearsals; daily instruction in musicianship skills, theory and history; and Opera 101 -- a first experience with the dynamic art of opera, joining music, theater, visual arts and literature.

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com