100 years ago

April 2, 1921

• The shortest amendment to the constitution of Arkansas ever proposed is embodied in the petition drafted yesterday in the office of the governor by members of the committee on local legislation of the Arkansas Bar Association. "Hereafter the General Assembly shall not pass any local or special act." In 12 words, following the governor's suggestion verbatim, the association committee wrote the proposed amendment which Governor McRae seeks to initiate to take its place on the ballot among the three proposed amendments.

50 years ago

April 2, 1971

• Supporters of Governor Bumpers' merit system bill still were hopeful Thursday that it could be salvaged in the waning hours of the session, but the prospects were shaky. Both houses have approved the bill (HB 158) but the House Wednesday refused to adopt two amendments placed on the bill by the Senate. The Senate voted late Thursday to recall the bill from the House in the hope that it could put the bill in a form the House would accept. However, at the end of the day, the bill had not been released by the House, where it is being held by opponents on notice of reconsideration on the Senate amendments.

25 years ago

April 2, 1996

• The Maumelle Board of Directors voted Monday night to dismiss the idea of having concerts on a privately owned field in central Maumelle. Butch Stone and Donnie Frizzell, who own The Concert Co. and manage Little Rock's Riverfest Amphitheater, proposed the idea at the board's March 18 meeting. City directors expressed interest in exploring the feasibility of concerts in the city, but they were deluged with calls from citizens opposing it. "Normally, we get these phone calls after we've made a decision," Assistant Mayor Dave Vechik said. He thanked the standing-room-only audience for participating in the decision-making process and offered an explanation to those who thought the board had already given it too much consideration.

10 years ago

April 2, 2011

• A legal challenge by the grandson of millionaire outdoorsman Sheffield Nelson to the decision by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to cancel the 2009 fall turkey-hunting season should be thrown out by the state Supreme Court, the agency's lawyers argue in the latest round of filings in the 18-month old court battle. A Pulaski County circuit judge's April 2010 ruling confirming the commission's authority to cancel the hunt is on appeal to the state's highest court.