Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning April 2

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host a Good Friday Worship at 6 p.m. Friday. The sanctuary choir will lead the church in worship with a presentation entitled, "What Love Is This?" Participants will journey to the cross of Christ through song, scripture reading, and the Lord's Supper. The community is invited to join them in-person or online at fbcpinebluff.org/media. The church will also celebrate the risen Savior on Easter Sunday, at 11 a.m. Currently, mask requirements are still in place for all in-person gatherings, and participants will also need to socially distance by family and household groups, according to https://www.facebook.com/firstpinebluff/. Details: 870-534-4741.

THE HEART 2 HEART WORSHIP CENTER, 835 Railroad St., in Grady, will host a Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. Friday. The event will feature Audrea Johnson, an evangelist, as well as DanTerrious Shelton, Sprituuall Devine and others. Masks are required.

PINE BLUFF FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 1002 Ridgway Road, will celebrate Easter at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (bilingual) on Sunday. Details are available at Facebook: Pine Bluff First Assembly; website: PBFIRST.COM or Youtube: Pine Bluff First Assembly of God.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH invites the public to the dedication of its community garden, 1811 W. Pullen Ave. (across the street from the church) at 9 a.m. Saturday. The garden is a partnership designed to encourage people in the Pine Bluff Northside/University Park Community to eat home-grown nutritious fruits and vegetables and promote healthy living through gardening.

NEW LIFE CHURCH, 2801 S. Olive St., in Jefferson Square, invites people to celebrate Easter with them as the church remembers and celebrates the "hope we have" Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Also on Saturday, New Life will host its men's breakfast, an event held every first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. The church will also host an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Robey Junior High School. Details: FACEBOOK.COM/NEWLIFECHURCHTV or YOUTUBE.COM/NLCARKANSAS.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate Easter at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The youth of the church will present "Wipe Away your tears, He's Alive," "The Message Of The Cross," as well as speeches. The program will be held virtually via Kings Highway's Facebook page.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen Ave., will give away 150 food baskets with items to prepare an Easter dinner April 3 beginning at 10 a.m. The drive through giveaway will provide one basket per family and a photo identification will be requested. The church's "Soul Food for the Mind Body and Spirit" Feeding Ministry is sponsoring the event.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites people to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances and masks are available.

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to tune in weekly with the pastor, Derick Easter. Services are 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and Youtube Live @ New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.