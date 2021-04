FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a suspect Thursday in a fatal shooting last year.

Lionel Larrinaga, 35, of Fort Smith was arrested on a manslaughter warrant in the death of Averill James, 18, according to Aric Mitchell, a police spokesman.

Police went to Allied Gardens Estate Apartments at 5221 Johnson St., in response to a shots-fired call on the night of Aug. 17, according to an Aug. 18 news release.

Officers found James wounded at the complex. He died at a local hospital.