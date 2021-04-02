Police ID man shot, injured near North Little Rock apartment complex

Police have identified a man who was shot and injured Monday near a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Shyheim Barron, 27, of North Little Rock is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a news release issued Thursday by North Little Rock police.

Officers responded shortly before 6:40 p.m. Monday to The Bluffs on McCain, 431 McCain Blvd., in reference to a person shot, the release states. Police said they located Barron in a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Barron was driving in the 400 block of McCain, when multiple shots were fired at his vehicle, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.