Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID man shot, injured near North Little Rock apartment complex

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:33 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police have identified a man who was shot and injured Monday near a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Shyheim Barron, 27, of North Little Rock is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to a news release issued Thursday by North Little Rock police.

Officers responded shortly before 6:40 p.m. Monday to The Bluffs on McCain, 431 McCain Blvd., in reference to a person shot, the release states. Police said they located Barron in a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Barron was driving in the 400 block of McCain, when multiple shots were fired at his vehicle, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police ID man shot, injured near North Little Rock apartment complex
by Brianna Kwasnik
Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in U.S.
by The Associated Press
U.S., Iran say they'll begin indirect talks on nuclear program
by The Associated Press
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
by The Associated Press
State general revenue in March dips from '20, but exceeds forecast by $48.5M
by Michael R. Wickline
ADVERTISEMENT