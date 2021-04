A student in the Paragould School District was struck by a bus Thursday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 3:58 p.m. at South Seventh and Wirt streets, about a mile southeast of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Paragould police said.

The student, whose age has not been released, was released from the hospital the same day, according to Brad Snyder, a spokesman for the Paragould Police Department.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.