Police name suspect in killing of North Little Rock girl, 13

by William Sanders | Today at 7:51 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police on Friday identified the suspect in the killing of a 13-year-old girl on Sunday night.

Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart, 17, of North Little Rock, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Arianna Staggers, 13, of North Little Rock, according to a North Little Rock Police Department press release.

The girl was killed by at least one gunshot wound around 5:28 p.m. Sunday in a residence on 1113 Healy St., about 5 miles southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 440 interchange. She was deceased when responders arrived.

Neighbors said the residents of the house had only moved there a month before the shooting.

Investigators are asking those with any information about the whereabouts of Stewart to call Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

CORRECTION: Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart, 17, of North Little Rock is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. An earlier version of this story did not include his first name.

