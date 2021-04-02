Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Raintree Starlet in the ninth

BEST BET Big On Broadway in the 10th

LONGSHOT Unbridled Twister in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 100-303 (33%)

•••• confident choice

••• plenty to like

•• things to like

• educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

•• DREAM PRINCESS showed talent in her debut last fall at Indiana, and the beaten post-time favorite is working well and finally gets to race over a fast track. SHE'S XTREMELY HOT earned the field's fastest Beyer figures in races last season at Oaklawn. She is dropping in class and stretching out following a third-place sprint tuneup. DUCHESS BUBBLES finished a distant second behind a heavily favored winner March 12, and she has finished in the money in four of her past five races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dream Princess;FDe La Cruz;Cox;7-2

4 She's Xtremely Hot;Loveberry;Robertson;5-2

7 Duchess Bubbles;Quinonez;Milligan;9-2

1 Fortuna Adiuvat;Arrieta;Lukas;5-1

3 Winning Walk;Tohill;Hartman;3-1

6 Caged Bear;Court;Jackson;8-1

2 Renegade Sunset;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $62,500

•• AQWAAM scored a three-length win at a higher claiming price just two races back, and the front-running veteran is back at a proper level after tiring over a muddy track. SHAKES CREEK was forwardly placed in a third-place finish against $20,000 rivals, and he was claimed by powerful connections. BOBBY BABY was narrowly defeated two races ago while finishing in front of the second selection, and he is another taking a significant drop in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Aqwaam;Cabrera;Broberg;5-2

1 Shakes Creek;Vazquez;Diodoro;3-1

3 Bobby Baby;Torres;Villafranco;4-1

8 Tapitor;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

6 Front Page;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

5 Kid's Mischief;Arrieta;McKnight;9-2

1a You Split Tens;Vazquez;Diodoro;3-1

7 Down Home Kitten;Talamo;Holthus;15-1

4 Splash for Gold;Garcia;Mason;6-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

•• MISS MESS finished behind an odds-on winner and a next-out winner (Millard's Comet) in a deceptively good fourth-place finish, and she is taking a drop in price. JUST LIFE raced close to a fast pace in a clear third-place finish, and she has not been on a fast track in three races at the meeting. AS REQUIRED has sprinted competitively in three of four races, and she has a high percentage trainer-rider team.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Miss Mess;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;2-1

2 Just Life;Gonzalez;Barkley;3-1

5 As Required;Torres;Sadler;9-2

3 Lady Eliana;Cabrera;Broberg;10-1

1 Super Cassidy;Camacho;Morse;6-1

9 Lady Lute;Quinonez;Milligan;5-1

6 Includeanattitude;Mojica;Litfin;15-1

4 Kimmy;Morales;Deville;15-1

7 Oreo Girl;Hebert;Baker;30-1

4 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

•• NOBLE EGYPTIAN is dropping to the lowest level of his career, has route speed and represents a leading stable. SHARECROPPER has simply dominated conditioned claiming rivals in his past two races, and he is a three-peat threat if able to hold form for new connections. EGO was a clear allowance winner at Remington Park, and he is taking a significant drop after a sixth-place finish for $30,000.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Noble Egyptian;Bowen;Diodoro;7-2

3 Sharecropper;Morales;Garcia;3-1

1 Ego;Vazquez;Chleborad;5-1

6 Candy Carlos;Gonzalez;Barkley;6-1

5 Calculated Risker;Mojica;Litfin;10-1

2 Off the Meds;Hamilton;Mason;4-1

4 Driven to Compete;Canchari;Morse;10-1

7 Epic;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;6-1

5 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

••• RAGATAGTAG was beaten less than a length while racing four wide in a good effort at Fair Grounds, and she has early speed and is racing for leading trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. SHAHARAZAD finished with energy in a second-place finish at this level when making her first start for winning trainer Tom Amoss. TRIPLE SCOUT has caught a wet track in three consecutive one-paced races, but she has won three of seven races on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ragatagtag;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

8 Shaharazad;Cabrera;Amoss;7-2

7 Triple Scout;Arrieta;Morse;5-1

5 Mary Alice;Mojica;Smith;9-2

6 Brechin's Command;Torres;Broberg;6-1

9 Strong Patriot;Bowen;Lund;10-1

4 Friendly and Kind;Wales;Riecken;15-1

2 Backseat Promises;Medina;Gladd;15-1

3 Mia Promessa;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

6 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

•• UNBRIDLED TWISTER rallied through traffic in an encouraging third-place debut, which came just four days after a rapid gate work. She figures fresh and ready to improve with the experience. DOLLY DIMPLE finished second behind a post-time favorite in a slightly troubled first race, and the Brad Cox trainee is the one to beat. MY GRACE was forced to steady on the backstretch in a third-place finish, and she has good early speed and may prove difficult to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Unbridled Twister;Harr;Cates;6-1

9 Dolly Dimple;FDe La Cruz;Cox;3-1

7 My Grace;Santana;Moysey;4-1

10 My Dams Atitude;Morales;Mason;8-1

1 Neelie Ann;Arrieta;Smith;5-1

5 Spurwink Lane;Torres;Villafranco;8-1

2 Life of Saturdays;Cabrera;Diodoro;8-1

3 Moonshine Princess;Court;Morse;12-1

6 Fancy Blaze;Vazquez;Calhoun;10-1

8 Cancan Saree;WDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

4 Sailaway and Hide;Camacho;Rhea;20-1

7 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

•• DESCENTE recorded four consecutive wins at Gulfstream Park before finishing third as an odds-on favorite at Oaklawn. However, she has shown good subsequent workouts and rebounds with one of her better efforts. LULUMARU led past every pole defeating sprinters at Santa Anita, and she has proven route ability and drew a favorable inside post. PERFECT ICE STORM defeated a similar field in her first race for trainer John Sadler, and her natural speed always has her positioned to win entering the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Descente;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;5-2

1 Lulumaru;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

5 Perfect Ice Storm;Talamo;Sadler;2-1

7 Champagne Horizon;Canchari;Hollendorfer;6-1

6 Southern Cents;Quinonez;Frazee;12-1

4 Rahway;Garcia;Contreras;4-1

2 Fiery Lady;Eramia;Milligan;12-1

8 Lady McKenzie;Morales;Garcia;12-1

8 Purse $31,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

••• REASON TO SOAR had won three consecutive races in Kentucky before a second-place finish on a muddy track here opening weekend. He is versatile and a deserved favorite. FLAT LUCKY has put three big races together since having blinkers removed, and an abundance of early speed should set up his strong late punch. THATSAFACTJACK is an exceptionally quick sprinter, who has won five of eight at this abbreviated distance, and he ships from Houston following a clear win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Reason to Soar;Vazquez;Diodoro;5-2

11 Flat Lucky;Cabrera;Moquett;4-1

6 Thatsafactjack;Mojica;Tracy;6-1

1 Corot;Torres;Cox;8-1

7 Lookin for Eight;Santana;Broberg;10-1

2 Marquee Thunder;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

9 Hurts So Good;Canchari;Robertson;5-1

10 Royal Commission;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;8-1

8 Naughty Alfred;Bowen;Garcia;15-1

4 Drill's Li'l Man;Arrieta;Morse;12-1

3 Ship Boss;Court;Anderson;20-1

9 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

•••• RAINTREE STARLET wore blinkers for the first time and responded with an authoritative 8-length victory, and the 2019 Dixie Belle winner appears back at the top of her game. CHERISHED has the speed and class to win at this level, and she represents a powerful stable. SANDY SANGRIA is taking a slight jump in class following two narrow defeats.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Raintree Starlet;Vazquez;Diodoro;2-1

1 Cherished;Arrieta;Diodoro;8-5

3 Sandy Sangria;Quinonez;Rosin;4-1

4 A.P. Princess;Garcia;Contreras;4-1

5 Jennemily;Cabrera;Hiles;8-1

6 Boathouse View;Tohill;Frazee;6-1

10 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

•••• BIG ON BROADWAY broke a touch slow and raced wide through the turn in a strong and clear second-place finish, and the second-time starter switches to the leading rider. RACY JAYCEE has worked well this month for top trainer Brad Cox, who knows how to win with first-time starters. LITTLE BURRITO was beaten only a neck in her career debut, and she possesses speed and has an experience edge on the top two fillies.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Big On Broadway;Santana;Moquett;9-5

6 Racy Jaycee;FDe La Cruz;Cox;7-2

4 Little Burrito;Torres;Moysey;8-1

2 Wicked Street;Talamo;Morse;8-1

7 Rose Marie B;Vazquez;Peitz;6-1

1 Rachie Rach;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

11 Arkansas Bling;Bowen;Broberg;6-1

10 Dee Likes This One;Camacho;Rhea;15-1

9 Daigle;Quinonez;McKellar;8-1

8 Sweet Holiness;Fletcher;Loy;30-1

3 Arden Ar;Harr;Deatherage;30-1

Exotic possibilities

Unbridled Twister can pull an upset in the sixth and I recommend placing her on top of my four selections in either exacta or trifecta wagers. Raintree Starlet figures tough in the eighth so I'll play a double pairing her with Big On Broadway and Racy Jaycee in the 10th.