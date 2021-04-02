Schools in state see rise in active virus cases

Rising total cases of covid-19 in schools show an uptick in cases at larger school districts but fewer districts with five or more active infections, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

Cases increased to 153 according to a report dated Thursday, an increase from the 148 active cases listed in a Health Department report Monday.

The rise follows last week’s spring break and remains well below school case totals seen a month ago. But it is the first rise in active school infections since March 4, when the Health Department tallied 461 active infections in public school districts.

The report dated Thursday listed seven school districts with five or more active infections, topped by the Bentonville School District with 14 cases. The Rogers School District and the Springdale School District each were listed with 10 active cases, followed by the Little Rock School District with 10 active infections.

Monday’s report listed nine school school districts having five or more active infections, with only two districts having 10 or more cases.

Active infections on college campuses increased to 57 from the 43 cases listed in Monday’s report. It was the first increase in college cases since March 1, when the Health Department reported 179 active infections at colleges in the state.