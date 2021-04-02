Sluggers get going early as Cards manhandle Reds

CINCINNATI -- Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the boosted St. Louis Cardinals started with quite a burst.

Goldschmidt and the newly acquired Arenado combined for six hits and the Cardinals roughed up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Thursday.

Even with snow flurries and a game time temperature of 37 degrees on opening day, the Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run home run and Tyler O'Neill connected for a two-run shot.

"A really good firm punch, right there at the beginning, coming at you," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "Really good inning, lots of situational hitting."

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty couldn't take advantage of the big lead, giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos (1-0), the fourth of five Cardinals relievers, got the win.

Castillo (0-1) had a bad day almost from the start. He surrendered 10 runs, eight of them earned, on eight hits over 31/3 innings.

Goldschmidt, who had four hits and scored three times, doubled with one out in the first and Arenado, the star third baseman acquired in an offseason trade from Colorado, followed with a single.

An error by shortstop Eugenio Suarez, who was moved over from third base in spring training, let two runs score and Carlson homered to cap the burst.

Singles by Goldschmidt and Arenado and another error by Suarez led to another run in the second.

"A lot of different guys drove in runs today, and that's what it's going to take for us to be successful," Goldschmidt said.

PADRES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 Eric Hosmer had a home run among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBI and San Diego gave up four long balls in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead before beating Arizona.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 2 (10) Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift host Philadelphia over Atlanta.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 3 Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run home run and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter in Chicago.

ROCKIES 8, DODGERS 5 Colorado played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champions, scoring runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles. Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw (0-1), who allowed 10 hits and 6 runs -- 5 earned -- over 52/3 shaky innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2 (10) Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double and Toronto took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat New York.

ROYALS 14, RANGERS 10 Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field, leading Kansas City past visiting Texas in a wild season opener. Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The first seven Rangers batters reached safely -- on six hits and a walk -- but Kansas City roared back with the help of home runs from Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield.

TIGERS 3, INDIANS 2 Matthew Boyd (1-0) beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, TWINS 5 (10) Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th and Milwaukee beat visiting Minnesota.

RAYS 1, MARLINS 0 Austin Meadows' home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all Tampa Bay needed, and the reigning AL champions started their season with a win over host Miami.

St. Louis Cardinals' Justin Williams leaps and makes a catch on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos during the first inning of the baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

St. Louis Cardinals' Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel dives to make a catch for an out on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado during the fourth inning of the baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman scores a run on a wild pitch by Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo during the fourth inning of the baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits and reaches on a fielding error by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez during the first inning of the baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Two runs would score on the play. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)