Sports roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 8, Springdale Har-Ber 0

The Lady Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak as Cierra Cravens pitched a two-hit shutout in 6A-West action Thursday.

Cravens struck out 10 in a dominating performance and walked just two batters.

West (10-2, 3-1 6A-West) belted 11 hits in the win with Cravens helping her own cause with a 3-for-3 show at the plate that included a triple and two RBIs.

Marybeth Dyson was 2-for-3 with a triple and Carlee Durham homered for the Lady Wolverines. Sarah Cooper was 2-for-4.

West will take on Mena today in the River City Rumble in Van Buren.

Farmington 14, Greenwood 4

The Lady Cardinals went on the road and pounded Greenwood in a run-rule win Thursday.

Shayley Treat was 4-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs to lead a potent Farmington attack that belted seven extra-base hits. Carson Griggs was 4-for-4 with a double, Kennedy Griggs was 3-for-3, Reese Shirey was 2-for-2 with a double and Grace Boatwright homered for the Lady Cardinals. In all, six players had multiple hits and five players drove in at least two runs.

Carson Griggs earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts.

University of Arkansas signee Ally Sockey was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Rogers High 10, Springdale 0

Kadence Janney pitched a one-hitter to help the Lady Mounties remain undefeated on the season.

Janney struck out seven and walked one in the five-inning gem.

Emma Kate Jackson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Rogers. Ella Beeman was also 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Lauryn Heinle was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Madison Heinle also drove in a pair of runs.

Madison Lindstrom had Springdale's lone hit.

FS Southside 3, Rogers Heritage 1

The Lady Mavericks scored all their runs in the fourth inning to edge Heritage in 6A-West action.

Southside's Meliah Hunter allowed four hits and struck out six to earn the win in the circle.

Hana Digman had an RBI double for Southside.

Paige Morrall was 2-for-3 for Heritage, which committed four errors in the loss.

Conway 6, FS Northside 3

The Lady Grizzlies rallied late but could not catch Conway in 6A-Central action on Thursday.

Conway led 4-0 until Northside rallied to get within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. But the Wampus Cats closed the door with two runs in the seventh to seal the win.

Tori Sumbler had a two-run triple in the sixth for Northside, and Erika Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double for the Lady Grizzlies. Danessa Teague was 2-for-3.

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers Heritage 8, Greenwood 6

Hunter Royal's two-run double in the top of the 11th inning helped the War Eagles earn the extra-inning win.

Royal finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the War Eagles (11-7). He also pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Quentin Edwards retired the side in the bottom of the inning to picked up the win. He pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out three and walking only one.

Munday had three hits, while Morgan went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs for Greenwood.

Bentonville West 8, Lee's Summit (Mo.) 3

The Wolverines scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to grab the lead and never looked back.

Ty Durham, Aaron Arnold and Luke Schonaur came up with consecutive run-scoring hits in the inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. West (10-7) added another run on a passed ball to push the lead to 6-3.

Drew Carter, Cole Kitchens and Ashton Yarbrough combined for five scoreless innings of relief to help the Wolverines to victory. Carter pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Kitchens and Yarbrough added one scoreless inning each.

Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 9, Bentonville High 5

Lee's Summit jumped ahead 6-0 after an inning and a half and held off a late charge by the Tigers.

Jackson Hutchens and Ricky Iselin had two hits each for Bentonville. Hutchens also drove in a run.

Fort Smith Southside 8, Van Buren 4

The Mavericks scored four runs in the top of the seventh to snap a 4-4 tie and pick up the win.

Cannon England's two-run double was the big blow in the inning. Southside (7-5) scored on a passed ball to take a 5-4 lead.

Kent Carlisle hit a three-run homer in the third inning for the Mavericks to tie the game 4-4.

Braxton Waller pitched the final four innings to pick up the win. He allowed no runs on three hits, struck out five and walked one.

Haden Roark went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Van Buren.

Russellville 7, Farmington 5

The Cyclones scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 5-5 tie and went on to the win.

Trey Hill went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and drove in five for the Cardinals. Caden Elsik and Michael White added two hits each.

Alma 21, Mulberry 5

Branson Brogan drove in four runs, while Kaleb Burdick and Xander Pulido added three hits apiece to lead the Airedales to the big win.

Pulido drove in four runs and scored twice, while Burdick drove in two and scored twice.