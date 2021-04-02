State general revenue in March dips from '20, but exceeds forecast by $48.5M

Arkansas state general tax revenues in March inched down by $0.4 million from a year ago to $569.7 million, but exceeded the state’s forecast by $48.5 million.

The state’s sales and use tax collections increased last month over a year ago, while individual income tax collections dropped slightly from a year ago, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported on Friday morning. Both revenue sources exceeded the state’s forecast for March.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend.

In March, net state general revenues increased by $16.3 million over a year ago to $372.9 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $20.8 million.

March is the ninth month of fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the state’s net tax revenues increased by $409.3 million over the same period in fiscal 2020 to $4.6 billion and exceeded the state’s forecast by $549.9 million.

State officials expect that temporary surplus of $549.9 million to dip in the next few months with increased income tax refund payments.

The state has extended the April 15 income tax filing and payment deadline until May 17 to coincide with the federal government shifting its deadline.