VOLLEYBALL

Sugar Bears advance to semifinals

Freshman Charlie Tidwell came up with 16 kills as the University of Central Arkansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20 in the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas. The sixth-seeded Sugar Bears now face No. 2 seed Sam Houston in today's semifinals.

Senior libero Emily Doss led UCA with 15 digs and Ravin Rhodes led the team in blocks with six.

Harding sweeps Southern Arkansas

Libby Hinton and Logan Smith each had eight kills as Harding University wrapped up the regular season with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-13 victory over Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Harding (10-0) will be the No. 1 seed for the Great American Conference Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Sarah Morehead led the Bisons with 34 assists and Morehead and Amber Robin each served four aces. Southern Arkansas (1-9) was led by Morgan Gross, who had a match-high 11 kills.

Williams Baptist defeats Lyon

Molly Henson led Williams Baptist with 13 kills as the Eagles defeated Lyon 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 25-12 in American Midwest Conference play in Batesville.

Sydney Burgin led the Eagles (8-13, 3-6) with 36 assists and Elaine Blackmon had 19 digs. Maria Eleni Bampiri and Alley Edwards each had 14 kills for Lyon (8-12, 3-5).

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech tops Ouachita Baptist

Shannon Lasey tossed a two-hit complete game as Arkansas Tech University defeated Ouachita Baptist 5-1 in Russellville in the first of a three-game Great American Conference series.

Lasey (4-4) struck out a season-high 10 batters. Arissa Harrish led the Tech offense, going 3 for 3 with a RBI. Caitlyn Wells and Abbie Cain each had two hits for the Golden Suns (10-13, 8-7) . Wells and Brooke Prewitt each doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Sloane Precure homered for OBU (13-9, 11-7).

BASEBALL

Tech too much for Ouachita Baptist

Junior outfielder Josh Detweiler went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and 3 RBI as Arkansas Tech University knocked off Ouachita Baptist University 8-3 in a Great American Conference game in Arkadelphia.

Tech (15-8, 12-4) banged out 11 hits and made a winner out of pitcher Patrick Miner (5-1), who gave up 6 hits, 3 walks while striking out 4. Garrett Crews and Trace Maddux each had home runs for the Wonder Boys. Kandon Bennett had two hits and drove in two for Tech.