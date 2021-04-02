Students rally to vow month of no violence

One month after a young man was gunned down inside a hallway at her school, Watson Chapel Junior High Principal Uyolanda Wilson stood on the track of Wildcat Stadium before hundreds of junior and senior high school students.

"Today is a beautiful day," Wilson said under a cloudless sky. "Today is a day we pledge no more violence."

The Rev. Jesse Turner, leader of the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration and the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition, administered a pledge to the students to take a stand against violence for 21 classroom days, from April 5 to May 3.

Turner selected the dates for their historical significance: Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, and protesters of segregation laws in Birmingham, Ala., were sprayed with fire hoses at high water pressure and attacked by dogs at the command of public safety commissioner Eugene "Bull" Connor on May 3, 1963. April 4 this year is Easter Sunday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh06rz_VBLs]

"The faith coalition and law enforcement are teaming up to put together a truly faith and justice meeting with these students to further our commitment in January, when we did a Justice Sunday event," Turner said. "The faith component of this and the justice component made a commitment in January that we would further the teachings of Martin Luther King, that we would be involved in nonviolence. We do this program through the National Alliance of Faith and Justice, so we brought the faith and justice together to be over here with these kids."

King preached the importance of nonviolence during the civil rights movement. But in 2021, as the nation deals with another rash of mass shootings, no violence is the calling card of school, civic and faith leaders in Pine Bluff.

"No bullying, no fighting, no hatefulness, no hatred, no harsh words, absolutely no violence," Wilson said.

Students read poems they wrote about no violence and Arkansas Coalition of Juvenile Justice board member Kevin Hunt Sr. delivered a speech about going from his days of gang activity as a seventh-grade dropout to earning a degree from Philander Smith College in Little Rock. Hunt, who said he could not read or write as a teen, has released a book entitled "Rewriting My Story."

"I had someone ask me: Would I invest in a prison system if I had a chance?" Hunt said. "If I invest, I would have to prey on Watson Chapel Junior High School -- not p-r-a-y, but p-r-e-y. I would need all of you to fill up the prison so I can make money off of you. Instead of p-r-e-y, why not p-r-a-y over all of you?"

Four weeks earlier, Wilson fought back tears in a junior high gymnasium as she welcomed her students back to campus for the first time since Daylon Burnett, 15, was shot in-between classes in a hallway down from her office. Burnett's classmate, Thomas Quarles, 15, was arrested shortly after the March 1 shooting and will be tried as an adult on a capital murder charge.

Turner and other ministers attended the March 4 assembly to provide counseling and support. Four weeks to the day, school, civic and law enforcement leaders joined the students at a football stadium for another time investment in the youths.

"We have failed you in so many different ways, and we need to go forward," said Roosevelt Brown, pastor of Family Church Pine Bluff and a member of the Faith Community Coalition. "We're here to commit our time and effort to you. What will it look like? We've been a designated meeting place for people with an unbiased ear. We want to hear for you who you are. We are committed to coming alongside you and walking alongside you."

Said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.: "We are all at fault because we haven't invested as we should have. But for us to invest, you have to invest. We're here because we love you and we are about you."

So, Wilson also had the adults in attendance take a pledge: "We commit to visiting our campus. We commit to coming on a regular basis and building relationships with our students."

Junior and senior high school students attend a no-violence assembly Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Wildcat Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Student Laila McClain recites a two-way script with Chardae Green (not pictured) during a no-violence rally at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)