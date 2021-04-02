Super Quiz: Business and Industry

- What is the main product of Speedo International Ltd.?
- The products of this baby food company feature a portrait of a baby girl.
- What Japanese company made the Game Boy?
- The FCC regulates TV, radio, cable and satellite broadcasting in the U.S. Provide the full name.
- TCBY stands for The Country's Best --------.
- In 2011, this company downgraded the credit rating of the U.S. from AAA to AA+.
- Among its well-known products are Band-Aid bandages and Tylenol medications.
- This alliteratively named company supports online money transfers.
- "Qantas" is an acronym for this, the original name of the airline.
ANSWERS:
- Swimwear
- Gerber
- Nintendo
- Federal Communications Commission
- Yogurt
- S&P 500
- Johnson & Johnson
- PayPal
- Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services