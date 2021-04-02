Sections
Super Quiz: Business and Industry

Today at 1:42 a.m.
  1. What is the main product of Speedo International Ltd.?
  2. The products of this baby food company feature a portrait of a baby girl.
  3. What Japanese company made the Game Boy?
  4. The FCC regulates TV, radio, cable and satellite broadcasting in the U.S. Provide the full name.
  5. TCBY stands for The Country's Best --------.
  6. In 2011, this company downgraded the credit rating of the U.S. from AAA to AA+.
  7. Among its well-known products are Band-Aid bandages and Tylenol medications.
  8. This alliteratively named company supports online money transfers.
  9. "Qantas" is an acronym for this, the original name of the airline.

ANSWERS:

  1. Swimwear
  2. Gerber
  3. Nintendo
  4. Federal Communications Commission
  5. Yogurt
  6. S&P 500
  7. Johnson & Johnson
  8. PayPal
  9. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services
