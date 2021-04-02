Survivor cradled slain boy, authorities say

ORANGE, Calif. -- Authorities said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and before opening fire, apparently chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside.

Among the victims of the "horrific massacre" Wednesday afternoon was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. The woman was the only survivor among those shot. The others killed were a man and two women.

"Our hearts today go out to the victims, and I'm here to tell you that we're going to do everything in our power in the Orange County district attorney's office to get justice for these families," Spitzer said. He said he will consider seeking the death penalty.

The violence in the city of Orange was the third major mass shooting in just over two weeks. Last week a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., and killed 10 people. A week before that, six Asian women were among eight people killed at three Atlanta-area spas.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfHdF3BDu8c]

The suspect in the California shooting was identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of nearby Fullerton. He was critically wounded and it was unclear whether he suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.

Police said Gonzalez knew all the victims either personally or through business. They said the precise relationships were still being determined. The names of the victims were not released.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a two-story building that houses a variety of businesses in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles. Police received a number of reports of gunshots and officers were on the scene almost immediately, Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

Gunfire could be heard as officers arrived. They fired at shooter from behind the fence until the gates could be cut open. Once inside, they found the victims and the wounded gunman. The incident was over within several minutes, Amat said.

Tim Smith's home is separated from the office's parking lot by a backyard wooden fence. He heard a volley of three gunshots, then a volley of three and a final volley of four.

"The first words I heard after the shots were fired were, 'Don't move or I will shoot you,'" Smith, 64, recounted Thursday morning.

Smith said he heard that repeated twice and believes it was a police officer speaking. He later peeked over the fence and saw SWAT officers in the building's courtyard.

"It saddens me so much," he said. "A senseless loss of life."

Police said the shooter apparently targeted the office suites of a company called Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage. Paul Tovar told KTLA-TV that his brother owns the company.

"He's not answering his phone, neither's my niece," Tovar said while anxiously waiting outside the building Wednesday night. "I'm pretty scared and worried ... right now I'm just praying really hard."

Scott Clark, owner of Calco Financial, left his office early Wednesday, about 4:45 p.m. His workplace is two doors down from Unified Homes.

"I must have had an angel from God watching out for me to make me leave an hour before I usually do," Clark said.

A police officer surveys the scene after a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat talks during a news conference at the Orange Police Department headquarters in Orange, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the gunman critically injured, police said. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

A police officer stands outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police officers stand outside a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police officers stand outside a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)