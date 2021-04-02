THURSDAY’S ROUNDUP

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

SAM HOUSTON STATE 3, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2

Central Arkansas pitching held Sam Houston State to four hits, but the Bears (9-13, 6-7 Southland Conference) only managed three themselves and fell to the Bearkats (9-13, 6-7) on Thursday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA starter Conner Williams (0-1) allowed 3 runs on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and 6 walks over 4 innings. From there, Tyler Navarro shut down the Sam Houston bats, giving up no runs with 1 hit, 4 strikeouts and 1 walk in 5 innings.

Sam Houston State’s Tyler Davis (4-1) gave up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts on 105 pitches over 81/3 innings. Lance Lusk got the final two outs to earn his third save.

The Bearkats’ Corbin Vines had an RBI single in the second and drove in another run on a groundout in the fourth. Anthony MacKenzie also had an RBI single in the fourth. For UCA, Beau Orlando scored on Davis’ wild pitch in the fourth.

The Bears’ only other score in the ninth when Benny Ayala’s sacrifice fly drove in Coby Potkin, who earlier singled.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader today, starting at 1 p.m. The finale of the four-game series is Saturday at 1 p.m.