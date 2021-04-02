WEEKEND SERIES

GRAMBLING STATE AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 2-14 (2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference); Grambling State 6-14 (3-3) SERIES UAPB leads 27-19

PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY UAPB RHP Joel Barker (0-4, 13.50 ERA); Grambling State RHP JC Bonilla (0-3, 9.75) SATURDAY UAPB RHP Tony Horn Jr. (1-1, 3.32); Grambling State LHP Marc Luna 1-1, 5.06 SUNDAY UAPB RHP Brandon Little (1-2, 6.94); Grambling State RHP Kerry Boykins Jr. (2-1, 4.44)

SHORT HOPS

UAPB stranded eight base runners in a 7-2 defeat to UALR on Wednesday, marking its sixth consecutive loss. … Grambling State took a 15-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday which included three multi-run innings for the Tigers … The Golden Lions’ team ERA of 11.71 ranks next to last in the SWAC, ahead of only Alabama A&M (12.97). … The Tigers’ 16 home runs are tied for the league lead. … UAPB senior Nick Kreutzer leads the Golden Lions with five home runs, and his team-high .341 batting average is eighth in the conference. … Grambling State senior Cameron Phelts has three triples, which is tied for the conference lead.