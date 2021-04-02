Dutch mark 20 years of same-sex nuptials

AMSTERDAM — A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glided through Amsterdam’s canals Thursday as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first legal same-sex marriages.

But even as the city marked the milestone in gay and transgender rights, its mayor said that striving for equality remains a work in progress.

“It is a moment to recognize that the struggle is not yet over; not worldwide, not nationally, but also not in Amsterdam,” Mayor Femke Halsema said.

Since the historic event in Amsterdam 20 years ago, same-sex marriage has been made legal in 28 countries worldwide, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Amsterdam also marked the anniversary by flying a huge rainbow flag from the bell tower of the landmark Wester Church next to the Anne Frank House museum.

Later, the city was holding an online symposium, and it designated a “rainbow walk” route along 20 sites considered important in the struggle for gay and transgender rights.

U.K. officer guilty of having neo-Nazi ties

LONDON — A rookie London police officer was found guilty Thursday of belonging to a neo-Nazi organization, the first time a British officer has been convicted of membership in an outlawed far-right group.

After more than 32 hours of deliberation, the jury at the city’s Old Bailey court found Benjamin Hannam, 22, guilty of being a member of the extremist group National Action. He also was convicted of lying on his application to join London’s Metropolitan Police, and of possessing terror-related documents detailing knife combat and the making of explosive devices.

Judge Anthony Leonard lifted a reporting ban on the case after Hannam admitted possessing an indecent image of a child, which was to have been the subject of a separate trial.

Hannam was granted bail ahead of his sentencing April 23 but warned that he faced jail.

He had been working as a police probationary officer for nearly two years when his name was found on a leaked database of users of the extreme right-wing forum Iron March, which he signed up to when he joined the London branch of National Action in March 2016.

Hannam’s association with National Action ended before he began working for the police, though he continued to meet high-profile people linked to the group in early 2017. Counterterrorism officers said they acted swiftly once they became aware of his past.

Hannam told the court that he had been attracted to fascism at 16 because of its bold artwork, and that he contacted National Action after seeing its propaganda online. “I was under the impression this was some kind of youth network,” he said.

Female officer shot dead in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Attackers gunned down a policewoman Thursday in eastern Afghanistan as she was headed to work, provincial officials said, the latest targeted killing in the war-torn country.

Provincial police spokesman Fared Khan said the officer shot in the city of Jalalabad was wounded but later died at the hospital. Two suspects have been arrested.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The attack took place three days after another incident in Jalalabad in which three women working to administer polio vaccines were killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Jalalabad, but eastern Afghanistan has witnessed an increase of attacks by the Islamic State group.

Last month, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killing of another three women who worked for a radio and TV station, also in Jalalabad.

Gunmen kill politician’s guard in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a politician in India’s ruling party, police said.

Militants opened fire after storming the house of Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city, Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. He said the attackers ran away with the policeman’s rifle.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

Kumar said at least four militants carried out the attack.

On Monday, militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of the council. Two council members with India’s ruling party and a police official were killed.

Pro-India politicians are frequently targeted by rebels.