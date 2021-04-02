Sections
Zebras' Standoak will join Division III school in Iowa

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:04 a.m.
Pine Bluff High School fullback and linebacker Curtis Standoak Jr. (center) signs a letter of intent with Cornell College in Iowa at the student center Thursday. Standoak Jr. was accompanied by his father, Curtis Standoak Sr. (left), and his mother, Yolanda Standoak. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Cornell College in Iowa came calling for Curtis Standoak Jr., and the Pine Bluff High School linebacker and fullback answered by signing a letter of intent with the NCAA Division III school Thursday.

"They actually contacted me, and I just put my film out there, waited and trusted in the Lord," Standoak said.

He visited the college in Mount Vernon, Iowa, during a weekend he took the rest of his official visits and said the Rams showed him "so much gratitude and love." Cornell College did not compete during the fall and did not schedule a spring season due to covid-19.

"It was a no-doubter on my decision," said Standoak, who expects to play fullback for the Rams.

He was productive at linebacker as well, making 50 tackles, including 10 for losses, and forcing one fumble.

Pine Bluff Coach Rod Stinson asked Standoak to play more at fullback to fill a need in the middle of the season.

"He was willing to do it," Stinson said. "Those are the types of kids you want to bank on, those who are going to work hard and do what you want them to do. I'm extremely proud of him. He's a smart kid, 3.0 student, good family, so I know he's going to do well on the next level."

Division III schools do not award athletic scholarships, but student-athletes can attend on academic scholarships and be recruited to an athletic program.

