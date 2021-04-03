At the Post

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,000

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $320,130

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,341,860

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,661,990

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Keenland, 12:05 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Hawthrone 3:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Ramon Vazquez won four races Friday.

Vazquez won the second race aboard Shakes Creek ($4.80, $2.80, $2.20), covering 1 mile in 1:37.73; the fourth race with Ego ($11.20, $4.00, 2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.22; the eighth race with Reason to Soar ($4.80, $3.20, $2.20), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.79; and the ninth race with Raintree Starlet ($2.80, $2.20, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.64.

Jockeys Fernando De La Cruz and Ricardo Santana Jr. each won two races.

De La Cruz won the second race aboard Dream Princess ($6.00. $3.60, $2.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.80, and the sixth race with Dolly Dimple ($3.60, $3.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.69.

Santana won the fifth race with Ragatagtag ($3.60, $3.00, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.14, and the 10th race with Big On Broadway ($3.20, $2.80, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.93.

FINISH LINES

Trainer Aidan Green moved her record at the meet to 6-2-7 from just 21 starts with a victory by Kasserine Pass ($5.60) in Thursday's sixth race. Green has six career victories, all this year at Oaklawn, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. Kasserine Pass represented Green's first victory for M and M Racing (Mike and Mickala Sisk), Oaklawn's leading owners the past three years. ... Starfish Stable of Hot Springs breeder Linda Robbins recorded its fourth victory of the meet in Thursday's ninth race with Hamazing Song ($115.20). Blanco Bronco ($110) represented Starfish's second winner of the meet Feb. 25.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.