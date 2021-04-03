Calendar 4-3-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, April 3

Barraque Street church to dedicate community garden

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to the dedication of its community garden, 1811 W. Pullen Ave. (across the street from the church campus) at 9 a.m. Saturday. The garden is a partnership designed to encourage people in the Pine Bluff Northside/University Park Community to eat home-grown nutritious fruits and vegetables, and promote healthy living through gardening, according to a news release.

St. John AME to give away food for Easter

St. John AME Church's "Soul Food for the Mind Body and Spirit" Feeding Ministry will give away 150 baskets with items to prepare an Easter dinner. The drive through giveaway will be held April 3 beginning at 10 a.m. One basket per family will be available and a photo identification will be requested, according to a news release.

Delta Network Food Bank to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank will give away food in a drive-thru session at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. The Covid-19 Hunger Relief Donation will include a 33 pound box of chicken and will be distributed to each vehicle. Registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Vehicles will enter the convention center's "parking lot D" from Missouri Street. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the directions of the traffic directors. People must remain in their vehicles at all times. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Through Saturday, April 3

UAM Rodeo Weevil Stampede set

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2021 Weevil Stampede at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello. The UAM College Rodeo will be at 7 p.m. April 1-2 and the Championship Round will be held at 1 p.m. April 3. Concessions and parking will be available. Three hundred student-athletes will participate and 15 teams from the Ozark Region will compete, according to a news release. Masks will be required. Seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines, according to Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.

Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4

New Life hosts celebrations

New Life Church, 2801 S. Olive St., will host its men's breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday. The church will also host an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Robey Junior High School. New Life invites people to celebrate Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Details: FACEBOOK.COM/NEWLIFECHURCHTV or YOUTUBE.COM/NLCARKANSAS.

ASC hosts 'Mirror, Mirror on the Wall'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., continues, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale." The event will stream at 7 p.m. April 3-4. The production features a full cast of Southeast Arkansas youth ages 21 and younger. This production is directed by Kayla Earnest-Lake and written by Brian D. Taylor. The play is inspired by classic fairy tales. Tickets are $7 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and can be purchased at asc701.org.

Sunday, April 4

Easter event to honor Norfleet, Shaw

A service will be held in recognition of two murder victims, Keith DeShun Norfleet and Arthur Shaw, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the corner of University Drive and Pullen Street. An announcement will also be made regarding the Norfleet Foundation at this service held near the site where they were killed 24 years ago on Easter Sunday. A brief service will be held including a guest speaker and balloon release, according to a news release. If the weather doesn't permit for an outdoor event, further information will be provided regarding an indoor location. Covid-19 guidelines will still be followed.

First Baptist hosts Easter service

First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St., will celebrate the risen Savior on Easter Sunday, at 11 a.m. Currently, mask requirements are still in place for all in-person gatherings, and participants will also need to socially distance by family and household groups, according to https://www.facebook.com/firstpinebluff/. Details: 870-534-4741.

First Assembly celebrates Easter

Pine Bluff First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road, will celebrate Easter at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (bilingual) on Sunday. Details are available at Facebook: Pine Bluff First Assembly; website: PBFIRST.COM or Youtube: Pine Bluff First Assembly of God.

Kings Highway youth hosts Easter program

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate Easter at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The youth of the church will present "Wipe Away your tears, He's Alive," "The Message Of The Cross," as well as speeches. The program will be held virtually via Kings Highway's Facebook page.

Monday, April 5

Westerman to visit Pine Bluff, 4th District

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) will kick off a tour Monday of the Fourth District centered on the those who served their communities in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. The tour includes: 9:30 a.m. – Meet Betty Cook, who delivered meals to children in need when schools were closed at Sheridan; 10 a.m. – Meet Lisa Grove; who uses social media to spotlight local businesses at Sheridan; 11 a.m. – Meet Melrita Johnson, who mentors young social workers and collects food, toiletry, and infant necessities donations and meet Lynette Bloomberg, who used her sewing machine to make hundreds of masks, both at Southeast Arkansas College at Pine Bluff; 1:30 p.m. – Visit Rison Pharmacy, whose owners and employees organized charitable drives at Rison; and 2:45 p.m. – Meet Nathan Greeley, Bearden Police Chief, who bought essentials for the homebound with his own money at Bearden. Other visits are also scheduled in the district.

Beginning Monday, April 5

Library offers free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will be held Mondays: April 5, 12, 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

Grand Prairie Decorative Arts on exhibit

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is hosting its arts festival exhibitions online. The Decorative Arts exhibit will be open April 5-30. An artists' reception open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. April 6. Entry pick ups will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1. To enter art work and for details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com. For questions, participants may send emails to arts001@centurytel.net.

Wednesday, April 7

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, April 8

Pine Bluff NAACP sets Zoom meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. April 8. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting, according to a news release. Members who provided the branch with valid email addresses will be sent the link. Other individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the Zoom link. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

Veterans Legal Clinic open

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center-West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to receive free consultations on civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required at the legal clinic. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, April 8

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition April 8-July 10. Visitors may meet with the artist to discuss her work during a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. April 8. Patrons can enjoy on-the-go complimentary snack packs as part of the event. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to the release. Details: asc701.org.

Friday, April 9

Korean War Veterans Yearbook deadline extended

The deadline has been changed to April 9 for Arkansas Korean War Veterans to get their entries submitted for the Korean War Veterans Yearbook, according to a news release from Sue Harper, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Monticello. To be included in the yearbook, a veteran must have served in Korea or its territorial waters between June 25, 1950, and July 27, 1953. Veterans or family members may submit photographs and a biography. Submissions will be accepted on a first-come, first-accepted basis. Korean War veterans, their advocates or relatives can go to the Korean Veteran Yearbook 2021 page and view a scratch form that will help them gather information needed for the yearbook. The link is https://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/korea-veteran-yearbook-2021. The submission form for the yearbook is at https://forms.gle/DfzvkGyN3TNAFrsC9. Photographs and biographies also may be submitted by email with the veteran's first, middle, and last name in the subject line to Koreayearbook2021@gmail.com.

Unified Christian Alliance extends scholarship deadline

The Unified Christian Alliance Scholarship application deadline has been extended until April 9 for high school seniors from the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County area. The scholarship is for students to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. Applications don't require the usual grade point average. Donations for these local scholarships are tax exempt and still being accepted. Applications are available at area high school counselors' offices or from Jennifer Lee, president and founder of Unified Christian Alliance. Details: Jennifer Lee at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or 870-692-0257.

Beginning Saturday, April 10

Second Saturday Family FunDay set at ASC

People may explore sensory leaf painting at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. April 10. This activity examines the changing colors of spring, engages the senses, and encourages the development of motor skills. This event is free and open to the community. ASC will continue to provide free "take & make" kits at its main entrance for those wanting to participate from home. Participants can pick u a few kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. April 10 on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Through Saturday, April 10

ASC slates exhibits

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces two new exhibits. "New Territory: Paintings by Michelle Fair" will be open at ASC through April 3. The display conceptualizes figures interacting with their environment autonomously, giving the subjects of the paintings a home, yet allows the subjects and spaces to disconnect, reflecting a new stage in Fair's life, according to a news release. The exhibition, "Feeling Through: Examine Emotion in the Midst of Unrest," by photographer Catherine Elizabeth Patton will be open through April 10. The display is a self-reflection of the artist's emotions and her attempt to examine and understand them during covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. Details: asc701.org.

Wednesday, April 14

Grand Prairie Quilt Society to meet

Grand Prairie Quilt Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 14 at First Christian Church, 10th and Main at Stuttgart. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month , according to a news release.

Circus coming to Pine Bluff

The Carden International Circus will host its Spectacular Circus at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The two-hour performance will include acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, clowns and animals, according to a news release. Acts are subject to change without notice. The doors will open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under. Adult tickets are $20, however they are available for $9.99 online while supplies last. Tickets are available at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at the convention center.

Thursday, April 15

JRMC to host reception for staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a drop-in welcome reception for the newest members of its medical staff from 5-7 p.m. April 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The attire is Business Casual and refreshments will be served, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Beginning Thursday, April 15

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students April 15 through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Friday, April 16

White Hall scholarship deadline set

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will award three $1,000 scholarships to three White Hall High School seniors. Any interested White Hall senior can pick up an application from the high school counselor's office. The application must be completed and postmarked by April 16.

Beginning Sunday, April 18

ASC sets Auditions for '9 to 5 The Musical'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasASC is seeking people ages 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production, "9 to 5 The Musical." Audition dates are April 18-20. To sign up, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14, and Aug. 20-21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22. Cast must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, April 29

UAPB farm program announces virtual conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually April 29 beginning at 9:25 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption, according to a news release. To register, interested producers should visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, Prairie View Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

Through Friday, April 30

First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Friday, May 7

Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or 870-541-7210.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. For a registration package or details, interested participants should email Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairwoman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net or call 404-245-5436.

Saturday, June 19

City of Pine Bluff plans Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food, and activities for children and teens. From 3-9 p.m., a block party will be hosted by Wil Jenkins at the same site, according to a news release. Attendance is free to community members, however, the registration fee is $25 for vendors and $75 for food trucks. Registration is available by contacting the mayor's office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7, or sending an email to mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration deadline is June 11. For details or to sign up to perform, contact Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th anivesary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 7. pm., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber sets Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is tentatively planning to host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event, usually held in May, has been pushed back to give the Chamber more time to plan and make changes to keep everyone safe in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Chamber newsletter. Members interested in serving on the Business Expo Committee should send emails to jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Monday through Thursday

Cherry Street church opens pantry

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.