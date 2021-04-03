Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Springdale seeks new pastor

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Our Easter Sunday service is at 9 a.m. April 4. Come celebrate with us!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Easter morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service with communion and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service with communion. At 9:30 a.m., the children's Easter program will be presented.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt today at 4 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites you to join us Sunday for Easter worship at two services. An outdoor Easter worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the south parking lot, with brass quartet, children's message and the flowering of the cross. An online (Facebook and YouTube) Easter worship service at 10:15 a.m. will include a brass ensemble, a special children's message and the celebration of the Lord's Supper.

The food pantry is still operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, including today. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet.

For those unable to attend, the services are available live on the church Facebook page. The bulletin is available at www.goodshepherdrogers.org. Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will continue to present its services on its website or on YouTube (search "highlandchristianchurchbellavista"). A decision to reopen the church has not been made.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let us know you're coming by calling the church office. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane, will have an Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the Parish Hall. All children are welcome.

The Easter Vigil Mass is today at 8 p.m., and Easter Sunday Masses are at 7:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Information: 855-9069, bvstbernard.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, invite you to Zoom the 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service for "What's in Your Egg" with guest minister, the Rev. Dr. Steven Gaines, speaking about a Unitarian Universalist approach to Easter.

For Zoom link and information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, has returned to both in-person (masked and distanced) and online services. Livestreamed worship services are always available on YouTube and through the church's website: www.fpcspringdale.org. Live services are masked and socially distanced. There will be no Sunday School classes on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be Pastor Kade Curry's last day as minister for First Presbyterian Church, Springdale. His new pastoral call is as wellness coordinator for the Springdale Police Department. The church has a transitional pastor, Ronnie Prevost of Bella Vista, hired to fill the pulpit until the church's Pastor Nominating Committee can secure a permanent full-time pastor.

A Lenten Prayer Wall stands in the Narthex, a place for written prayer concerns or praises. Members are encouraged to pray for all mentioned in the wall. This year, you can also participate in a Holy Week Labyrinth Prayer Walk in the Rail Room of the church. Sign up for your family's 15-minute time slot.

All are invited to the church's annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. today in the church parking lot. The hunt is for pre-school through elementary-aged children. The is a drive-through option for those who don't wish to congregate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

