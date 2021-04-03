Sections
City manager offers resignation

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

TEXARKANA — During a hastily called meeting Thursday of city directors, City Manager Kenny Haskin offered his resignation and the board named David Haak as Haskin’s replacement.

Voting yes on both measures were Steven Hollibush, Terry Roberts, Laney Harris and Jeff Hart. Mayor Allen Brown and city directors Ulysses Brewer and Barbara Miner voted no.

During the nearly hour-long closed discussion, raised voices and a banging gavel at times could be heard outside the boardroom in City Hall, where the only other attendees were the city secretary and a reporter.

The board reconvened in open session to vote on accepting Haskin’s resignation, then immediately went into another executive session called by Roberts and Harris. After only a few minutes, the board again opened the session to vote on naming Haak.

Brown, visibly upset, declined comment as he hurriedly exited the chamber. All board members but Miner also declined comment.

“I’m just sick. I don’t really think there’s sufficient documentation for this to happen. I’m totally against it,” Miner said.

After the meeting, Haskin said he has been contemplating moving on for some time.

“This has been a great ride the past several years,” he said. “I have decided to step away from my city manager duties to pursue other endeavors.”

