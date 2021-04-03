Deadly fire hits shops near Rohingya camp

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- A fire Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said.

Police Chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said teams recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to control the blaze. Several other people were injured.

The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Burma's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

Shop owner Sayedul Mustafa confirmed the dead were his employees.

"We had five workers who slept in the shop but three of them were missing. Then after the fire was put out with water, we found one body first, then all three. Two people survived by the grace of Allah," said Aneesul Mustafa, a Rohingya refugee and the owner's relative.

It was not clear how the fire began.

New Niger leader takes helm peacefully

NIAMEY, Niger -- Niger has sworn in its new president in the West African nation's first democratic transfer of power.

President Mohamed Bazoum's inauguration Friday took place just days after Niger's security forces thwarted a military coup at the presidential palace. Niger also faces unprecedented threats from Islamic extremists near its border with Mali.

Bazoum succeeds President Mahamadou Issoufou, who stepped down after two terms in accordance with Niger's constitution. His decision to respect the constitution had been widely hailed and paved the way for Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. The nation has had four coups.

Bazoum pledged to be "the elected president for all Nigerians" in his inauguration speech Friday. While promising to preserve the unity and brotherhood of the people, Bazoum said he was prepared to maintain with the leaders of the opposition "the constructive dialogue necessary to promote a peaceful political climate, favorable to the interests of our country."

His main rival, Mahamane Ousmane, has rejected the election results, claiming fraud, and his supporters have held mass demonstrations.

Bazoum is Issoufou's chosen successor and a longtime Cabinet minister who is from Niger's small ethnic Arab minority. He was a former interior minister in Niger and is a teacher by training.

Soldiers rearrested over 2014 massacre

MEXICO CITY -- Seven Mexican soldiers who were accused in the 2014 army killings of 22 drug cartel suspects but later freed have been rearrested, a human-rights group confirmed Thursday.

The newspaper El Universal reported Thursday that three of the seven are in custody in a Mexico City military prison and four are free on a form of bond but report daily. The seven face abuse-of-authority charges, and three are charged with altering evidence at a crime scene.

The Miguel Agustin Pro Human Rights Center, which represents a woman whose daughter was killed in the massacre, confirmed the soldiers were rearrested.

The soldiers were detained in 2015 but soon freed when a judge ruled the prosecution had not presented enough evidence. Relatives of two of the victims appealed the dismissal of the civilian criminal charges against the seven, three of whom had been serving sentences for military code violations.

In October 2019, a court ordered the soldiers rearrested.

The June 2014 massacre involved soldiers who killed 22 suspects at a grain warehouse in the town of Tlatlaya.

Italian denies passing secrets to Russia

ROME -- An Italian navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia says he didn't have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Roberto De Vita met with Capt. Walter Biot at a Rome prison, where the frigate captain and Defense Ministry policy officer is being held on espionage charges in an isolation cell.

Biot was arrested Tuesday after Italian special operations forces reprtedly caught him handing over a flash drive with 181 documents stored on it to a Russian Embassy diplomat in exchange for about $5,900.

Italy expelled the Russian and another embassy diplomat for what Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called a "hostile act of extreme gravity."

A judge in Rome on Thursday denied Biot's request to be released from jail and put under house arrest, citing the gravity of the accusations and the concern that he might commit further crimes.

Italian news reports quoted the judge's order as saying Biot's actions were "not isolated or sporadic" but well-planned. The judge said the evidence showed the officer used four cellphones and "had no scruples betraying the trust of his institution for economic reasons."

Biot's relatives have said he would never betray his country. But they said he struggled to provide for his family of six and to pay his mortgage on his salary.

People inspect the debris after a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, April 2, 2021. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, April 2, 2021. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)