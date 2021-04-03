Dungee adds another All-America honor

FAYETTEVILLE — Chelsea Dungee’s career as an Arkansas Razorback may be over, but the postseason honors are still coming.

The 5-11 guard from Sapulpa, Okla., was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association All-America team. She was selected to the 10-person team announced on Saturday and is the first Razorback named to that team since Delmonica DeHorney in 1991.

Dungee, who was also named third-team All America by The Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association, announced her intentions to enter the WNBA Draft last week. Shameka Christon was the last Razorback to be an AP All-American in 2004.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said Dungee’s mark on the program will be long lasting. The Razorbacks were picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference the year she decided to transfer from Oklahoma, but climbed to top 15 in the country this season.

“Chelsea has been the catalyst to changing the expectations for our program these last three seasons,” Neighbors said. “Memorable individual performances and monumental team wins. Setting individual scoring marks while helping the team to the program’s only SEC Championship game appearance and igniting a fan base from a few hundred a game to sellouts during a pandemic. I’ll most remember how she treated our fans and how appreciative she was of their embracing her as a Razorback.”

She is joined on the WBCA team by fellow SEC players Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Others include Paige Bueckers, Connecticut; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Dana Evans, Louisville; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Aari McDonald, Arizona; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; and Kiara Williams, Stanford.

The first-team All-SEC selection scored 2,147 points, the highest total ever by a Razorback women’s basketball player. It won’t be recognized as a program record, though, because she played her freshman season at Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

The three-time All-SEC player put together her best season as a Razorback this year, leading the league in scoring at 22.2 points per game. Her field goal percentage (42.7%) and three-point percentage (38.2%) were also career bests.

Dungee was at her best against some of the best competition. She led Arkansas (19-9) to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, but the Razorbacks were upset 66-62 by Wright State in the first round.

Dungee scored 37 in the Razorbacks’ win over No. 1 UConn, one of four games of 30 or more points this season, and scored in double figures in 31 consecutive games. She also scored 20 or more points in 12 of 15 SEC games this season.