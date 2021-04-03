Event to recognize 2 murder victims

A service will be held in recognition of two murder victims, Keith DeShun Norfleet and Arthur Shaw, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the corner of University Drive and Pullen Street. An announcement will also be made regarding the Norfleet Foundation at this service held near the site where they were killed.

"This service is the 24th year of commemorating the lives of Keith DeShun Norfleet and Arthur Shaw," according to a news release. "These two precious lives were lost Easter of 1997 due to an unfortunate act of gun violence. We also welcome others to celebrate the lives of their loved ones whose lives were also lost due to the senseless acts of murder. In their honor, we will have a brief service which includes a guest speaker, balloon release, and more."

If the weather doesn't permit for an outdoor event, further information will be provided regarding an indoor location.

Covid-19 guidelines will still be followed, so people should still wear their mask and continue social distancing.

PB artist in virtual California exhibit

Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff will showcase her art during the Sonoma, Calif., Community Center's "Barbie: Reclaimed & Reinvented." At 1 p.m. today, the Barbie exhibition will be shown on YouTube.

Johnson has four dolls and props included in the show. There are more events throughout the Trashion Fashion Week until April 10, according to a news release.

Thursday meeting set for local NAACP

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting, according to a news release.

Members who provided the branch with valid email addresses will be sent the link. Other individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the Zoom link. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

Library offers free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will be held Mondays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, and Wednesdays, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling (870) 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

School district says masks to remain

The Dollarway School District will continue to require that masks be worn through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks on all school sites including buses, Superintendent Barbara Warren said Friday in a news release.

On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the mask mandate in Arkansas; however, some cities, schools and other agencies are still requiring masks.

"We have been blessed to see the number of active cases decrease among our students and staff. This is due to the tireless efforts of our entire learning community's implementation of the covid-19 safety guidelines and precautions. We will continue to wear face coverings, watch our distance, and to wash our hands to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," Warren said.