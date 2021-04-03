Getting it straight

The recipe for Banana Cream Cake in a March 31 Style story included the wrong measurement of baking powder.

The correct amount is 2 ¼ teaspoons.

The complete, corrected recipe is below.

Banana Cream Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 ¼ cups granulated sugar

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups mashed very ripe bananas (about 4 large)

¾ cup mild flavored oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs, at room temperature

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup chopped walnuts, optional

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, oil, vanilla and eggs.

Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined.

In a third bowl, whip cream to medium peaks.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the whipped cream into the batter. Fold in nuts, if using.

Divide batter among the prepared pan(s), smoothing tops with an offset spatula.

Bake at 350-degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until a tester inserted near the center comes out clean.

Makes enough batter for 3 (8-inch) layers or 1 (9-by-13-inch) sheet cake.

As of Thursday, the state of Arkansas received 1,733,160 doses of covid-19 vaccine and administered 1,175,597 doses. A graphic in Friday's edition gave incorrect numbers.