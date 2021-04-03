Getting it straight

The recipe for Banana Cream Cake in a March 31 Style story included the wrong measurement of baking powder.
The correct amount is 2 ¼ teaspoons.
The complete, corrected recipe is below.
Banana Cream Cake
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 ¼ cups granulated sugar
2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups mashed very ripe bananas (about 4 large)
¾ cup mild flavored oil
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 eggs, at room temperature
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup chopped walnuts, optional
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, oil, vanilla and eggs.
Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir until just combined.
In a third bowl, whip cream to medium peaks.
Using a rubber spatula, fold the whipped cream into the batter. Fold in nuts, if using.
Divide batter among the prepared pan(s), smoothing tops with an offset spatula.
Bake at 350-degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until a tester inserted near the center comes out clean.
Makes enough batter for 3 (8-inch) layers or 1 (9-by-13-inch) sheet cake.
As of Thursday, the state of Arkansas received 1,733,160 doses of covid-19 vaccine and administered 1,175,597 doses. A graphic in Friday's edition gave incorrect numbers.