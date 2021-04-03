Happy birthday (Apr. 3): You have permission to dream outrageously. The answer to a pressurized situation is to apply more pressure. Set unrealistic goals. Impossible aims free you to think of the most creative means of getting there. That success is entirely unlikely will not stop your endeavor from yielding nothing short of magical and astounding.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're bold, blunt and get away with it because you're also benevolent. (Never mind being totally in the right — which is something to keep to yourself, as it never goes down easy.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is possible to go through days without feeling completely awake. Today, when your brain enlivens and the ideas drop in, it's a gentle high — like the plants must feel when the rains begin — perked up, more than alive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The solution comes from seeing the problem in different ways. One new idea is a start — proof of the magic different perspective can make. Don't stop there. At 25 alternatives, you've only begun to scratch the surface.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be drawn to people who do something outside of what you would usually encounter. They inspire (encourage or flat force you.) out of your comfort zone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Worse than doing a boring thing repeatedly is thinking a boring thing repeatedly — if only because it happens faster and the number of repetitions expands exponentially. Quick, introduce exciting thoughts before the zombies win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider that a person's choice of company has everything to do with what feels familiar and comfortable. Of course, "familiar" and "comfortable" doesn't always equal "healthy," it might equal "irritating" or "diminishing."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Adults see the structures and rules of orderly society; toddlers see playgrounds of possibility; e.g., perfectly painted walls are blank canvases waiting for a crayon mural. You'll benefit from moments of toddler mentality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): One change — of even the smallest detail — affects everything else. You'd be surprised at how a day of eating everything with a butter knife or making only right turns can wholly alter your destiny.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Smugness will be a huge turnoff. Those who act like they've got everything "on lock" are likely missing complexities and nuances that interest you the most. You'll take curiosity over confidence every time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe every muscle in your body has gotten some degree of usage in this lifetime. But has every cell of your brain been activated? Not even Leonardo da Vinci could claim that. New areas of your mind will tingle today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whatever it is today, take your sweet time. Go at the pace that allows you to absorb and experience. Let the others speed ahead or lag behind. It doesn't matter. Your life = your clock.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): True confidence isn't an empowered and puffed-up state. It's actually more of a nonstate. It's a surrender to the task at hand. The reactions of others become irrelevant because all focus is entwined in the movement of the dance.

MERCURY ISSUES A WARNING

A warning from Mercury, entering a willful zone: Desire limits the scope of what can be found. Once seized by desire, all we can see is that which we burn for. Though much more is present, our gaze sticks to surfaces illuminated by the stuff of our wanting. In other words, we see with the greatest clarity those scenes we need nothing from.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Holiday, the relationship is getting stale. He’s a Scorpio and very mysterious. Should I try to get him to open up more to me or figure out how to make him pursue me?”

A: Scorpios are very private. You are drawn to his mystery, but if he is not drawn to yours, you have to decide how much work you’re willing to put in before it’s no longer worth it.

When the mystery in a relationship dies, it’s not because there is nothing more to know; it’s because no one seeks that knowledge. Mystery cannot exist without curiosity.

In some relationships, keeping mystery alive is effortless because one person is endlessly curious about the other. Ideally, there is a mutual curiosity in play. When one party is incurious, the other must keep mystery alive through skill, finding ways to tease and tantalize, either subconsciously or overtly, subtly or elaborately, bringing glimpses of knowledge into view and then obscuring the rest in the manner of a cinema trailer, breadcrumb trail or striptease.

People who are very self-centered, generally oblivious or simply lacking in curiosity can only play one part in a mystery — the subject and not the seeker. Keep this in mind to avoid wasting your effort on building a mystery for the wrong audience.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Baby Boss” star Alec Baldwin is no stranger to the baby experience, as the Aries daddy just welcomed his seventh child (sixth with Hilaria Baldwin) to the world. Family is everything to Baldwin, born when the moon and Jupiter were in Libra, the sign of partnership, lending a tender sensitivity and vivid awareness of all that goes into balancing family, romantic and professional life.