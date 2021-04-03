I-430 bridge work to shut river traffic

The U.S. Coast Guard will close the Arkansas River navigation channel under the Interstate 430 bridge in Pulaski County for parts of five days starting Tuesday to accommodate work on the bridge above the channel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The channel will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 10, weather permitting.

No vessels may transit the area during this time, the department said. Updated navigation notices will be issued as the closure dates approach and if the dates or times are revised.

Questions or requests for additional information concerning this notice should be directed to the Little Rock District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at (501) 324-5096 or by email at CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil.