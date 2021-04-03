• Patrick Chauvet, the rector of Notre Dame, speaking after Good Friday ceremonies at the burnt-out Paris cathedral's temporary liturgical base, the church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois, said that despite an initial five-year goal, restoration work could take "15 or 20 years."

• Jennifer Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, who stars in "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality show, has pleaded innocent to federal charges accusing her participating in a scheme to defraud hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scam.

• Andrew Yang, 46, the former Democratic presidential candidate who is now running for New York City mayor, confirmed that he's been discharged from a hospital where he was treated for a kidney stone after he canceled several campaign events because of abdominal pain.

• Donald Nix, 59, of Haleville, Ala., who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for shooting a neighbor's pet husky in 2019 and then dragging the body behind his pickup, was handed a suspended one-year jail sentence and placed on two years' probation.

• James Bradley, 20, and his new wife, Arwa Muthanan, 29, face attempted-terrorism charges after they were taken into custody on a gangplank at a New Jersey port in what prosecutors described as an attempt to travel to Yemen on a cargo ship so they could fight for the Islamic State group.

• Trent Neal, police chief of Holden, Mo., has been placed on leave after he was arrested on domestic-assault charges when his wife accused him of hitting her on the head with a framing hammer, knocking her unconscious.

• Mark Ackett, 52, a former fashion design instructor and girls track coach at a high school in Valarico, Fla., faces life in prison after being convicted of secretly recording 124 students and a teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years.

• Valarie McLeckie, a video-game specialist at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said an unopened Nintendo Super Mario Bros. game cartridge, with its store hang tab intact, bought in 1986 as a Christmas gift that lay forgotten in a desk drawer for decades has sold at auction for $660,000.