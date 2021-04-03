Sections
Italian journalists decry wiretapping

by Bloomberg, The Associated Press | Today at 4:27 a.m.

ROME — Italian journalists and lawmakers Friday protested the wiretapping of reporters’ phone calls during investigations into Libya-based migrant trafficking and humanitarian rescue groups.

Italian daily Domani reported that among the conversations intercepted by investigators a few years ago were journalists for lay and Catholic Italian media and RAI state television.

Primo Di Nicola, a senator from the populist 5-Star Movement who is on a parliamentary oversight commission regarding RAI, said he has proposed a bill to safeguard journalists from the wiretapping of calls with sources.

The investigations date back a few years ago when former Italian government officials were cracking down on humanitarian vessels that were rescuing migrants in the central Mediterranean from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats.

The National Italian Press Federation, a journalists’ union, denounced the wiretapping. It demanded to know who authorized it and said if the aim was to discover reporters’ sources, then journalists’ professional rights were violated.

“It would be very grave, if [the wiretapping] was a way to reveal their sources. Protecting sources is at the basis of journalists’ work,” Di Nicola said.

