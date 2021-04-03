Man charged in deadly California attack

ORANGE, Calif. -- A man was charged Friday with murder in a shooting rampage at a Southern California office building that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, Orange County prosecutors said

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was also charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after firing at them when they reached the scene of the shooting late Wednesday and the attempted murder of a woman who was wounded but survived. Authorities said Gaxiola Gonzalez had chained the gates to the business complex closed with bicycle cable-type locks before the attack.

Gaxiola Gonzalez was arraigned Friday from a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition. He was shot during the onslaught and authorities are investigating whether he was hit by police or self-inflicted gunfire.

Authorities identified the people killed in the attack on the office of Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business, as Luis Tovar, 50; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; and Matthew Farias, 9. They said the suspect and adult victims had business and personal relationships with each other, and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Tovar was the owner of Unified Homes. Raygoza was Tovar's daughter.

N.D. residents who fled fire return home

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Residents of a small western North Dakota tourist town forced to evacuate as a large wildfire approached returned to their homes Friday as firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading.

Medora, with its population of about 100, was evacuated Thursday. Authorities on Friday reduced the estimated size of the fire from about 15 square miles to about 4½ square miles. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

The blaze started a few miles southwest of the city Thursday, with the wind blowing the flames toward the community, according to Misty Hayes, Medora district ranger for the Little Missouri National Grassland.

A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 94, from Belfield to Beach, was temporarily closed but reopened Thursday night.

In South Dakota, a wildfire threatened homes in Pennington County this week forcing residents in more than 400 houses to evacuate. The sheriff's office said Friday all evacuations have been lifted in the Nemo area.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial reopened Thursday after it was closed because of the spreading wildfire.

Governor of Iowa signs gun measure

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that makes handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

As of July 1, people can buy handguns from private nonlicensed sources such as websites, gun shows and individuals without a permit or background check. People also will be able to carry a gun into public places such as grocery stores and malls without previous safety training or a permit.

Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement that the bill protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa's law-abiding citizens.

"We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from getting a gun, but what we can do is ensure law-abiding citizens have full access to their constitutional rights while keeping Iowans safe," she said.

Democrats opposed the bill, calling it a dangerous reversal of common-sense safety measures that have helped keep Iowa safer than states that have lifted such restrictions.

"By caving to the gun lobby and extremists in the Legislature, Gov. Reynolds has failed her constituents and made clear that she stands with the gun lobby over public safety," said Erica Fletcher of Iowa Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy group.

Oklahoma jail-violence video released

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Police Department released a video Friday showing inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police fatally shot one who was holding a homemade knife to the jailer's neck.

The graphic video also shows police and sheriff's deputies enter the pod at the Oklahoma County jail on March 27 and shoot and kill 34-year-old inmate Curtis Montrell Williams, who was standing at the top of a landing and holding a knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez, who was on his knees. After Williams was shot, Misquez tumbled down the staircase and officers pulled him to safety and left the pod. Misquez was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening, jail officials said.

Williams was the fifth inmate this year to die at the jail, which has a history of high staff turnover, overcrowding and escapes. Oversight of the lockup was transferred last year from the Oklahoma County sheriff's office to a nine-member jail trust.

Police identified the officers who shot Williams as Lt. Coy Gilbert, a 23-year veteran, and officer Kevin Kuhlman, who has five years of service. Both have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.