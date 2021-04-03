NLR 4-star Kel'el Ware names Hogs in top 10

North Little Rock junior 4-star center Kel’el Ware has announced his list of top 10 schools, which includes Arkansas.

Ware, 6-11, 210 pounds, has added recent offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Oral Roberts.

He was named the MVP of the Class 6A state title game by recording 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in the Charging Wildcats' 65-55 victory over Little Rock Central.

Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior. He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman team as a sophomore. as well as 6A All-Conference and All-State.